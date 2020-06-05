Medical Profile | Dr. Lukasz Dabrowski is a pediatrician with an 'open-door' policy

“I've tried to mirror that as much as I possibly can in order to be available to my patients. I like the fact that folks are able to get ahold of me,” he said.

Pediatrics indeed proved to be his calling.

“I love babies. They're just so sweet. I love young families. It gives me an opportunity to convey things my wife and I went with or went through with our daughter. Jokingly, my wife always says our daughter is my street cred. Lexi likes to be very, very sassy,” laughs Dr. Dabrowski. “She puts us through a lot of different scenarios that allow me to be able to relate to others. And so that's why I really enjoy meeting with young families and going over the stories of what we've dealt with in order to make their experiences a lot more pleasant … being a young parent can be an extremely stressful process.”

As his patients grow into each stage of their lives, Dr. Dabrowski looks to connect with each of them on what interests them and makes them unique.

“I especially try to empower young adolescents to pursue their dreams. I wholeheartedly try to support their endeavors as much as I possibly can,” adds Dr. Dabrowski, who says a shared focus on his patients’ mental health is one of his priorities.