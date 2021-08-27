Medical Profile | Meet SIH's 'power couple' Drs. Kowsika Movva and Vineet Kumar

“One can provide continuous healthcare for patients of all ages…from newborns to the elderly. More education leads to better health outcomes and I like to take the time to educate. Health is such an important aspect of living vibrant and fulfilling lives and getting to be part of that journey makes medicine more than just a job,” said Dr. Movva.

While Dr. Kumar spent his early years in India, he spent most of his childhood in Hahira, a small community in Georgia, with his younger brother and parents. He, too, is the first in his family to become a physician.

“I developed a love for math and science very early on, and actually wanted to become an accountant. I later developed an interest in sciences and have always been a people-person. My desire to become a doctor grew slowly over the course of several years. I chose family practice because it is like the ‘jack of all trades’, there is no limitation on the things we learn and do. I chose hospital medicine because it gives me the opportunity to care for patients in the most vulnerable of times. Everyday provides a challenge to care for patients and families in their most vulnerable state, and despite long hours and stress, I cannot imagine doing anything else,” said Dr. Kumar.