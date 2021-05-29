Medical Profile | SIH's Dr. Jason West is thankful to serve his community

If Jason West wasn’t known as Dr. West, he perhaps might be called Pastor West. Before becoming a physician, he thought about being a minister.

Inspirational writer Lailah Gifty Akita’s quote, “Service to humanity is service to God,” may best describe Dr. West.

He grew up in Harrisburg and returned to his hometown to practice family medicine like many of his colleagues at SIH Primary Care Harrisburg.

Dr. West became intrigued with the medical field as a junior in high school.

“I tore my ACL playing football and had to have it repaired. That process really introduced me to the medical field in a way that I had never been. It helped me see that being a physician was a career path where I could use my interest in science to help serve people. That’s really what led me to wanting to be a doctor,” he said.

Dr. West chose family medicine because he didn’t want to be limited on the type of patient he saw based on age, gender or condition.

“I also had some great family doctors over the years that really helped me see the value of how important family medicine is,” said Dr. West.

One interesting part of Dr. West’s practice is that he treats patients with addiction.