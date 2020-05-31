Mother-daughter duo grow garden into micro farm with Happy Hens and Produce

As the Happy Hens and Produce name implies, eggs are also available for sale as well as some other unique products including milo sorghum flour and fresh-ground corn meal.

Some of the products stem from Glidewell’s own dietary needs. Diagnosed with celiac disease, Glidewell is pleased to offer gluten-free and other specialized products.

Her mother explains, “It was one of the reasons we started all of this. One of the big kicks is for her to feel great and to meet her dietary needs. This way we know for a fact how our food is grown and that it 100% safe for her.”

The women grow everything from seed to final product, which Tretter says adds to the safety.

“We often say, it’s only our hands touching anything. There’s no middlemen whatsoever,” she says.

For her, Happy Hens and Produce is not just about spending time with her daughter and providing high-quality local produce, it’s also about educating consumers.

“We don’t want to set up a store or have a middleman,” she explains. “We want to have the consumer talking to us. We love sharing the experience of the farm with people and letting them know how the farm operates. That gives us an opportunity to educate people about agriculture.”