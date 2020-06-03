Newspaper veteran Les Winkeler turns hobby into new business venture

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As my car idles along Haulage Road at Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area, it’s impossible not to notice a flash of brown outside the driver’s window.

Without thinking, my right foot reaches for the break. My eyes are still trained on the spot where the flash disappeared into the treetops. The brown flash may turn out to be nothing more than a female cardinal — a beautiful but plentiful bird, but my instincts say no.

The color was too brown. The flash too long.

It may be, and I’m hoping it is, a yellow-billed cuckoo. The yellow-billed cuckoo is fairly common, but it is a secretive bird. Spotting a cuckoo perched at the end of a sun-drenched branch would make my day.

So, I have reached the point where many outdoorsmen converge as the years pile up.

Hunting is still very much a part of my life, but I rarely fire a gun these days. Instead, I live for opportunities to unleash a Canon barrage — as in a Canon 60 or 50D camera. And, when I head home at the end of the day, there are no animals to clean, and no trophies to gather dust above my mantle.