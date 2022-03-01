21 Questions: Get to know Melissa Triplett, Carbondale mom, foster mom, musician

Melissa Triplett has lived in Carbondale her entire life and is best known as a musician. She performed with her sisters and parents in The Bankesters, a folk band, and more recently with her husband of 13 years, Kyle.

Kyle and Melissa have three children, ages 12, 10 and 7, and are foster parents to three children, ages 2 and 1.

In addition to mom and musician, Melissa is the Williamson County director of the Restore Network. The Restore Network recruits and supports foster families while advocating for a better system for children.

What is your current state of mind?

It depends on the day, to be honest. In general, I think there’s an undercurrent of exhaustion from the past two years, but also hope for the future, and excitement about some of the things I have going on in my personal life, like my new job as Williamson County Director with The Restore Network.

What is your favorite avocation/hobby?

Being a foster parent has given me a passion for learning about trauma and the impact it has, especially on children. Understanding the impact of early trauma can totally shift the way we view behaviors in our kiddos. That’s part of my new job though, so I’m not totally sure I can classify it as a hobby anymore! I also love knitting and looking through beautiful interior design books.

If you could go back in time 1,000 years what year would you visit and why?

This is not the most exciting answer, but my grandmother died when I was young, and I’d love to go back in time to get to know her better. I have a couple of very special memories with her, she was an incredible person.

What is your most treasured possession?

My wedding ring, followed by the piano that my parents gifted me.

If you could rid the world of one disease, what would it be?

Cancer.

What is your most obvious characteristic?

Several people have said they see me as very patient, which I do try to be, but I still have plenty of room for improvement there too. I would hope kindness.

Which words or phrases do you over-use most?

My children inform me that the answers to this are “no,” “maybe,” and “please shower.” I think as a piano teacher I use “improvement over perfection” quite a lot.

If you were to die and come back as a person or animal, what do you think it would be?

In another life I’d love to be an interior designer. I love color, texture, pattern, and beautiful spaces. I also think our home environments can have a great impact on our wellbeing, and I’d love to help people explore that more.

What is one thing you refuse to share?

Open cups with toddlers.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?

Probably something to do with time. Adding more hours to a day or getting more done in a day without getting exhausted.

What song you would sing for your American Idol audition?

Nothing, haha! I love singing harmony most, and singing in low key environments, but not being the focal point of attention.

If you could start a collection of one kind of item, what would it be?

Maybe plants? I probably have enough to consider them a collection. (Thank you, Muddy Roots Collective!) I also love beautiful and unique vintage rugs.

If you were given the chance to run for mayor of your city, would you take it?

I don’t think so. I generally prefer a more behind the scenes role.

What is your favorite smell?

It changes, but I currently love the essential oil blend I diffuse at night. It’s called Silent Night, and is so calming.

What is the last book you read?

The Connected Child by Karyn Purvis

What was your favorite color of Crayola Crayon growing up?

That’s tough, I’ve always loved color in general! My mom bought us the giant boxes of Crayola Crayons when we were little, and I remember particularly loving Razzmataz and Tropical Rain Forest.

If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

I’m not at all good at coming up with names, but I would hope it would be something about loving people well. That’s my goal, and the legacy I hope to leave behind.

What bad habit do you have that you know you need to break, but don’t really want to?

My sweet tooth has been really strong lately, but I’d like to cut back on sugar.

If you had to choose to live without one of your five senses, which one would you give up?

Probably taste.

What skills do you possess that could help you survive the zombie apocalypse?

Chaos management.

What is your personal motto?

Live in love.

