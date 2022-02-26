After working all over the world, Arien Hermann comes home to Southern Illinois

Arien Hermann has lived and worked all over the world.

He is currently regional hospital coordinating center manager of Illinois Department of Public Health Region 5 and administrator for Shawnee Preparedness and Response Coalition. He is also leading a new Wellness on Wheels project.

But his path to these positions and projects included lots of traveling.

Hermann and his family moved to Southern Illinois when his brother was starting as a freshman at SIU, and his mom was pursuing a doctoral degree at the university. His sister was in high school.

Hermann, a veteran of the Marine Corps, enrolled in a paramedic class. He worked for Union County Housing and Ambulance Service. He became active in wilderness emergency medical services.

In 2003, Hermann was sent to Iraq to set up field medical services and create a medical training program.

He said he received an email on a Monday, opened it and decided it was legit. He got a call at 9 a.m. Tuesday explaining everything, and he was off to Iraq.

“It ended up being seven months before my first vacation. I never regretted it,” Hermann said.

That launched the next 16 years of work as he traveled around the world as a contractual worker. Some of the highlights of those years include working in Antarctica, as a medic for ABC News and a medic for “Pirates of the Caribbean” — the second and third movies.

Hermann lived in the Caribbean for five months while working on the movies. He took a lot of sick calls but also had a dislocated elbow and shoulder and necrotizing fasciitis (a flesh-eating type of bacterial infection).

“It was a busy five months,” he said, adding that it also was interesting.

Other stops included Somalia and Darfur.

“That’s where my heart always was – on more military types of jobs,” Hermann said.

In 2019, Hermann was employed as a medical instructor at Camp Humphrey in South Korea. He started shopping for his next assignment, then he was contacted by Woody Thorne at SIH offering him the position of RHCC.

“I came here on Friday and started on a Monday in October 2019. Three months later we were in a pandemic,” Hermann said. “By March, we were waist deep in it.”

As regional hospital coordinating center manager of Region 5, part of the job is to plan for disasters.

Each state administers its own disaster planning program. Each region in Illinois has an RHCC from the largest healthcare provider in the region. It becomes a hub for the region’s health care coordination.

Region 5, one of 11 IDPH regions in the state, includes the 23 southernmost counties in Illinois, which is most of Southern Illinois except the metro-east St. Louis area.

Region 5 has 22 hospitals, 35 EMS providers and 12 health departments, along with a 157 member organizations in its coalition.

Hermann says they help administer and decipher federal legislation and draft local and regional plans related to healthcare. They are also a hub for resources and tools, such as a fleet of disaster blaster trailers, a 330-bed mobile hospital, a decontamination unit, and training for first responders.

“We are the hub for healthcare organizations,” Herman said.

The coronavirus pandemic, which is a type of disaster, has Hermann doing a lot of other things. The region has stored COVID vaccines in its super-cold freezers and helped distribute antiviral medication and ventilators. Some of these things the state has distributed to the IDPH regions, which then passed them onto hospitals and other healthcare organizations. They sent three ventilators out in a week in January.

The region also provides a lot of training to its coalition. They also set up drills and exercises. A full-scale exercise is planned for March 8.

“We learn more and have more fun from our failures than our successes,” Hermann said.

Shawnee Preparedness and Response Coalition (SPARC) started as a healthcare coalition and developed into an all-community organization that includes small businesses, day cares, churches and a solar provider, as well as healthcare organizations.

SPARC has a mission to develop and maintain an integrated, diverse network of organizations in Southern Illinois in order to increase planning, mitigation, response, recovery and overall resiliency in the event of a natural or man-made disaster, according to its website, www.sparccoalition.com.

The group also sponsored “Weathering the Storm,” a conference that focuses on all aspects of planning for weather.

The group also has assisted with things needed during the pandemic, such as acting as a liaison with the state and health departments to get COVID vaccines, providing rapid tests to organizations that are required to test employees, and helping with the needs of hospitals.

Wellness on Wheels is a new program that will bring healthcare to areas that currently have no healthcare. Herman said the office is a 47-foot mobile home that includes a reception area, exam room, a restroom and hand washing station.

“We are hiring a full-time outreach worker to staff the trailer. We will partner with Federally Qualified Health Centers, regional hospitals and clinics to provide services. We are hoping to reach communities that don’t have a hospital or healthcare,” Hermann said.

He continued, saying the idea is to overcome barriers to healthcare by taking the trailer to serve residents near their homes. In addition to medical needs, residents may not have transportation or have communication issues.

When WOW is ready, a portal will be on the SPARC website and Facebook page.

Although Hermann has spent a lot of time traveling all over the world, he has no plans to leave Southern Illinois.

“I am pretty happy where I am now. But, I can’t stay in one place forever,” he said.

