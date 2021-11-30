Everyday heroes in Southern Illinois LGBTQ history

Marhsa P. Johnson, Harvey Milk, and Gilbert Baker are well-known icons and heroes in the LGBTQ community.

But everyday people here in Southern Illinois are also lending a hand to their own communities.

Life&Style magazine interviewed Southern Illinoisans who are mentors and activists of the LGBTQ community.

Here are their stories.

Tim and Rick Kee

Tim Kee and his husband Rick were the first same sex couple to get a civil union in Williamson County when it became legal and they later became involved with the American Civil Liberties Union in the fight for marriage equality.

Tim and his husband met through a personal ad in the Southern Illinoisan in 1997.

“They had different sections. They had men seeking women and women seeking men and friends seeking friends. And his was in the friend seeking friends. And it was just basically, you know, nothing tawdry ... it wasn't like things are today with the internet, it was just looking for someone to hang out with someone that can make me laugh, someone just a friend to make me laugh,” Kee said. “I answered it.”

After about a month of phone calls, the couple went on their first date in St. Louis to see the movie Jurassic Park.

Kee is a second-grade teacher in Johnson City. He said he has been a teacher for 28 years now.

Because Kee was a teacher, he was afraid he would lose his job if anyone found out about him and Rick. For the first several months of their relationship, they only went on dates in St. Louis or at one another’s houses.

When marriage equality eventually did become legal in Illinois in 2014, Tim and Rick took their civil union license and upgraded it to a marriage at the local court house. This way, their civil union date, which was two years prior to their marriage, became their actual marriage date and they received the back taxes from that.

“I mean, we never thought that it would become legal that was never something that entered our minds,” Kee said. “As kids, Rick and I have talked about it before, you know, we never thought we would have what we have today. Never, I mean, growing up, we never thought we would have the life we have because we never planned on probably ever getting married because we never thought we would be able to.”

Kee said he counts his blessings everyday for the life he has now, because as a child, he never thought it would be possible.

The fight for marriage equality wasn’t the only challenge the couple would have to face. They hoped to have children and were met with discrimination by the adoption system. They worked with DCFS to foster to adopt and had a baby they picked up the day after he was born.

“He lived with us for a month. There was an issue and I mean, long story short, basically DCFS left us out to dry,” Kee said. “And we had to surrender him because we were not legally married.”

This had been one of Kee’s fears from the beginning. Before taking the child, DCFS had assured him that as long as they had their foster license, the child would not be taken away from them, he said.

They tried for another child and worked with the child’s birth mother to adopt her. However the mother and child had contracted a severe virus and their daughter Molly, was born with less than 2% of her brain.

“We didn't even talk about it with each other, because it was too painful,” Kee said.

One day, Kee got a message from a reporter who wanted to write a story about what happened to them. At first he refused, but eventually allowed them to.

Within a few days, the ACLU saw the article and they became involved with the lawsuit fighting for marriage equality.

In addition to statewide activism, Kee plays a vital role in the Southern Illinois community as a teacher and as a supporter of the Rainbow Cafe.

“A lot of my kids that were in high school, [...] I was the first person they came out to I was the first person that was there and listened to them and got them involved in Rainbow Cafe," Kee said.

Many of the students Kee teaches are below the poverty line, he said and statistics from the non-profit welfareinfo.org say one in four living in Johnston City are living in poverty.

Kee said Rick has been a huge supporter of his efforts in the classroom and they do all of their community work together. They are both involved in their local church and Kee said Rick never asks where things go or why the spend a fortune on the kids around Christmas.

Kee has undertaken significant fundraising efforts for the Rainbow Cafe and raised over $5,000 by doing various runs, including a virtual 5k.

One of these included a run he planned to raise money and spread awareness for the center where he ran from Marion to Carbondale during June, which is LGBTQ Pride month.

As always, his husband Rick supported him on this endeavor and followed him in a truck with water, ensuring he was safe.

Kee said the advice he most wants to pass onto the younger generation is that life gets better.

Billy Rogers

Billy Rogers is 66 and lives in Du Quoin. He is one of the co-chairs of GRIS-Golden Rainbows of Illinois South, the Rainbow Cafe’s newest program and is geared towards LGBTQ adults 51 and older.

Rogers is also one of the founding DJs for the WDBX radio show “Isn’t it Queer?”

Rogers said he realized he was different very early on in life — and knew he was gay by the time he was 18. He grew up in Johnson City and then left for Carbondale, which he described as an oasis.

“There was so much diversity in Carbondale at the time ... I found all my needs met, you know, SIU Carbondale had a diverse community, you could go to the grocery store and be surrounded by people from all over the world and other gay people as well. So it became a respite for me,” Rogers said.

SIU was one of the first campuses nationwide to have a gay organization called the GPU, the Gay People’s Union, Rogers said. It was formed in 1971 and was originally called the Gay Liberation Organization. And he was a part of this group. This was what spurred him to become more active in the community.

Rogers was in Carbondale when the gay bar scene was at its peak in the late 70s and early 80s. When he first came to Carbondale the bar was called the Cypress, located below ABC Liquor. This would later become the Underground, according to Rogers.

"We danced to a jukebox on a Post-It sized dance floor but we had fun,” Rogers said.

After moving away for a while, Rogers returned to Carbondale to find the bar scene changed. Paulette Curkin had opened up Main Street East, a new bar, in the late 70s and early 80s.

Now, in 2021, there are no gay bars in Carbondale and the last one, Street Bar, closed in 2019.

Rogers and his spouse operated an LGBTQ campground called “the pit” in Southern Illinois for 20 years. He said the mission of the camp was to provide the LGBTQ community with a welcoming space to come and stay.

“I think one of the highlights of many highlights is there was a filmmaker at SIU, Anne Chamberlain, and she wanted to do a documentary out here. She was living in, I think, San Francisco at the time. And she did a documentary called 'Tales of the Pit,'” Rogers said.

Rogers said he and his husband had a great relationship, and in addition to running the camp together, they were able to travel together. He now has three children and five grandchildren.

Rogers said the advice he hopes to pass on to the next generation is to be mindful of their past.

“Because they wouldn't be where they are today with the freedoms that they have, without the history and the LGBTQ community before,” Rogers said.

Carrie Vine

Carrie Vine is 45 and is vice-chair of the board at Rainbow Café and is co-chair of Community Relations. She was born in 1975 in the small town of Hampton, Iowa.

Growing up, Vine said she moved around a lot and went to a high school in a small town in Tennessee.

Vine said she wasn’t able to really explore her LGBTQ identity until she was in college and growing up, she didn’t have any mentors in the community who were like her to look up to.

“There was nobody that I knew that was even gay growing up,” Vine said. She said she believes this kept her in hiding for a long time.

“It took a long time for me to realize that it was OK, who I was. It took me until I was in college to figure out that who I was was OK,” Vine said.

Vine said now that she is an adult who is out and open about being pansexual, she hopes the message is clear that it is OK for youth to be their true, authentic selves.

As part of her community work, Vine is active within Rainbow Cafe and is working to support both youth, and older adults.

Her support for older adults is part of the GRIS-Golden Rainbows of Illinois South-program. This is the center’s newest program and is geared towards LGBTQ adults 51 and older.

“I really want to support our elders in the community, the ones that really were really scared to come out. I mean, when we talk about people laying groundwork for the youth, and the community of today, those are the ones that really you know, were strong, and really, were tough, you know to have their partners and stuff when it was completely unacceptable. So they're the ones that I really want to know their stories,” Vine said.

Vine sits on the Getting to Zero IL Statewide Community Engagement Group, a statewide initiative to end the HIV epidemic in the state by 2030.

“The decriminalization, advocacy for people living with HIV is important to me, as far as decreasing the stigma, and making it just very normalized. You know, HIV is something that for a long time, you know, people were scared of people living with HIV, and there's no reason for that at all, the stigma is still very much there,” Vine said.

Vine works to spread awareness about HIV and in her professional life, is working with opioid overdoses and mobile medication assisted recovery with the SIU School of Medicine for Rural Health.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.