Getting married? Here are tips Don and Carla Bishop learned in over 40 years together

Dr. Don Bishop and his wife, Carla, have been married 40 and a half years. He is an obstetrician and gynecologist in Carbondale and has delivered more than 8,000 babies. Carla Bishop is a wife, mom and grandma.

After being married longer than 40 years, the couple has some advice for those beginning their marriages or who are soon to be married.

Dr. Bishop believes you have to commit to being married and to the person you are marrying.

“You can get mad at a person, but you can’t really get mad at an idea,” Dr. Bishop said. “You have to understand that this is the person you chose to go through the ups and down with the rest of your life.”

Carla Bishop laughs.

“It’s just me and the cat most of the time,” she said.

There was a time their home was much busier. The couple have raised six children: David, 40; twins Amber and Bekah, 38; Daniel, 36; Anna, 29; and Benjamin, 23. They have nine grandchildren.

Dr. Bishop was a graduate student in music when their oldest, David, was born.

He needed more for his young family than to be a “starving” musician, and decided to pursue a career in medicine. He was in nursing school when he decided to become a doctor.

When Don Bishop entered medical school, David was 4, the twins Amber and Bekah were 2, and Daniel was four months old.

They both said their time in Chicago was hard. They left Southern Illinois, where they had family and friends, and moved to Chicago, where they knew no one, with four small children.

Carla Bishop spent a lot of time answering one question, “When is Dad going to be here?”

They made it through medical school and the 100-hour work weeks of residency.

Dr. Bishop said the interesting thing about marriage is that so much of the beginning of a relationship is about money and interest in the other person.

In other cultures, marriages are arranged or the bride and groom are much younger than in the United States. Those marriages seem to have a better success rate.

“We make a big deal out of the beginning and the magic, but it’s not sustainable,” Dr. Bishop said.

Carla Bishop said one thing that makes marriage happen is “inspiring expectations,” but those expectations don’t always equal what happens after the marriage ceremony.

“You can’t expect your relationship to stay the same,” Carla Bishop said.

“I think we’ve become better at sustainable expectations,” Don Bishop said. “My hours are something Carla has tempered expectations. They are unlikely to change.”

“One cornerstone of a sustainable, long-term relationship is being able to fight well,” Dr. Bishop said. “You have to be able to disagree and come together with a solution.”

He added that if you can’t fight well and come back together, you become malignant and cruel.

“You can win a debate. You can’t win an argument with a loved one,” Dr. Bishop said.

“You can’t always be right,” Carla Bishop added.

Dr. Bishop said being able to find a solution that works is what fighting well means.

“What can we do that we can live with?” he said.

Carla Bishop learned at a marriage conference through their church that relationships go through phases. Every seven years or so there is an unexplainable rough patch. You have to expect the rough patches, she said.

Dr. Bishop puts a lot into his profession. “I put so much of myself into my profession that I have to remind myself that I am not a human-doing, I am a human being,” he said.

The couple also says to remember you are not marrying a person, you are marrying a family.

“You are not marrying a person, but you are marrying a family,” Don Bishop said.

His father was a member of the greatest generation, a World War II veteran who became a teacher. Carla’s father was a Baptist preacher. Don’s parents and Carla’s father have passed away.

They each have siblings, nieces and nephews and now great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as other family members.

“You have to find a way to deal with family,” Dr. Bishop said.

Carla Bishop said you also have to find a way to deal with holidays. You have to choose which things to take from your own families and make them into your own traditions.

These days, the couple hosts many holiday celebrations with family and friends. They had 17 for Easter dinner, but have seen crowds of more than 30 for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

They also take a weekend trip each year for Carla’s birthday. That tradition began when the hospital sent Don to a conference and Carla was able to go with him. Each year, Don takes a couple days off and they get away. Sometimes to favorite places in Southern Illinois. Sometimes to other spots.

Dr. Bishop said he would like to find “shift work” that would allow him to pay for their home and have more time to sit on the porch with his wife.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.