Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence bring joy, acceptance to the local LGBTQ community

When people hear the word “nun” or “sister” they may picture rigidity, religion, or love — and if you’re a member of the LGBTQ community, possibly even trauma.

What they probably don’t picture are the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are self-proclaimed “sacred clowns," usually individuals dressed in drag with full make-up in a religious habit.

Their goal is to spread joy, acceptance and love to the LGBTQ community and overall community by manifesting — the term for getting dressed and made up in drag — and by participating in acts of community service.

And — to be the “weirdest person in the room.”

The Sistory

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were first founded in 1979 in California when three men decided to dress in drag as nuns and head to a nude beach. One of these men carried a machine gun “for protection” and they captured the interest of the community, according to TheSisters.org.

The original sisters continued to make community appearances and founded the order later in 1979 at the first international faerie gathering.

As the sisters gained members, they became instrumental to the community during the height of the AIDs epidemic.

“Registered nurses Sister Florence Nightmare and Sister Roz Erection joined with a team of Sisters and medical professionals to create Play Fair!, the first safer sex pamphlet anywhere in the world to use plain sex-positive language, practical advice, and humor. It was so well received that it went through a second printing within just a few months,” according to the "sistory."

In 1983, the sisters organized the first ever AIDs candlelight vigil. In 1987 when the Pope came to town, the sisters performed an “exorcism” of him and landed on the list of papal heretics.

Now the sisters have houses worldwide and continue to do community outreach.

Sisters of SOIL

The Southern Illinois Sisters (SOIL) are an aspirant house. Their motto is “The dirtiest hoes in the sacred heartland.”

One of SOIL’s founding sisters, Ferda Boyce, also known as OJ Duncan when they are not manifesting, first became aware of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence when they saw them passing out safe sex kits at a Chicago pride parade. They said they were completely in awe of them.

They continued to come up in Duncan’s life and they later wrote about them and their history in a report for school. They began the process to become a sister with the St. Louis Fourth City Sister’s House.

However, when they showed up to Carbondale’s pride event in June of this year as Ferda Boyce, they realized there was a large interest in the community and began the process to start the SOIL house.

Duncan said the house currently has six members. Worldwide, there are 80 houses, each with its own set of rules. Sisters go through an initiation process to be inducted into the order before taking their vows.

The journey of a sister mirrors that of a Catholic nun. They are first seen as aspirants, and then novices before they can take their vows and become fully professed and given the black veil.

As part of the SOIL sister’s rules, they must manifest as their sacred personas twice a month, they must participate in a project that improves the house, and they must complete a project that benefits the community.

So far the house has manifested, given various blessings to the community, delivered meals to support the Rainbow Cafe, shared their coming out stories, shared LGBTQ history information on their platforms and they are working to register as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Sister Jewnita Hug (or Kristen Wozniak when they are not manifesting) transferred to the SOIL house after being involved with the Fourth City Sisters beginning in November of 2020.

For them, seeing the sisters is a relief from anxiety and a sign of hope.

“Just to see that there are individuals that are willing to go out who are big burly men, or very flamboyantly gay men dressed up as women wearing clown makeup. It helps put me at ease because sometimes I'm not always comfortable being my true authentic self, when not around similar individuals,” Wozniak said.

Sister Mothra Stewart, known as Jonny Gray when they are not manifesting, also runs the radio show “Isn’t it Queer” on WDBX. Gray said he originally joined the sisters after interviewing Sister Ferda Boyce over the summer and learning they planned to start a house in Southern Illinois.

“We acknowledge that the majority of houses tend to happen in bigger cities,” Gray said. “And we just saw the potential given that we're both involved with Rainbow Cafe to really bring the sisters and bring a little bit more queer advocacy here to open and affirming but still in need of the present rural setting of Southern Illinois.”

Gray decided on the name and personality of “Mothra Stewart” about five years ago at a Gay Spirit Visions fall conference when he was flitting about the fire in his butterfly wings and his friends suggested it. He said he wanted the name to be an homage to both Martha Stewart and the Godzilla movies.

“I kind of play with the idea that she's big and she's large and she crushes buildings, and she, you know, she's a moth, she'll eat your sweater, but then also that she just kind of play off some of the taglines of Martha Stewart. Like, it's a good thing and her friendship with Snoop Dogg and maybe occasionally referencing her time in prison. But at the same time that you know, she likes her white wine and she likes to throw a party and she's a crafter,” Gray said.

Gray said the way that the sisters parody Catholic Nuns allows them to help heal the LGBTQ community in some ways.

“You know what I wasn't always prepared for, but now really lean into and love, was that there are people who actually need you to be a sister, to absolve them of guilt to tell them it's gonna be OK, to say it's alright to be yourself, whatever that self is, and that you're not freakish,” Gray said. “You're not, you know ... it's OK to be weird. It's OK to be strange. It's OK to be different. And some people need that message as a kind of, oh my god, I'm suffering. How can you help me sister? Yeah, at that point, you know, the clown part remains clownish but also becomes authentic in a way that really surprised me.”

Part of the sister’s ministry is simply manifesting in the community and being present as LGBTQ individuals. They do this to provide the representation they didn’t see growing up.

All three of the SOIL sisters who spoke with the magazine for this story — — Mothra Stewart, Ferda Boyce and Jewnita Hug — said they didn’t see people like them or have LGBTQ mentors growing up.

Sister Jewnita Hug grew up in Alto Pass and said there was no LGBTQ representation at that time and they didn’t begin to nurture their gay identity until they moved away.

But now they are encouraged and “blown away” by what they see with Freedom Bar in Hurst Illinois and with the sisters.

“I think the one thing that I would like for the Southern Illinois community as a whole is to know that the LGBTQ community is here, that the sisters are there to kind of be their shield, for lack of better phrasing, so that they can have the courage if they choose to come out and be authentic to who they are,” Jewnita Hug said.

Sister Mothra Stewart said they, too, didn’t see other people like them until later in life.

“I can't imagine where I would be if I had had Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, as both as folks I could speak to, but even more importantly, just as folks who I was aware of and could see in my community, I think that would have been really powerful to me as a child,” Mothra Stewart said.

Sister Ferda Boyce said it is their goal to be the person they needed to see themselves — but for others now, as a sister.

“The first time I saw the sisters, I was just so in love with their look and how they were acting and how they were doing. And I needed that throughout my entire life. And I didn't get it until I was in my late teens at a Pride parade,” Ferda Boyce said. “So I would like to be that for other people.”

