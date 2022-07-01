Pick your place, pack your basket, plan your picnic

Southern Illinois is filled with hundreds of thousands of acres of majestic woodlands and spectacular lakes. It is also filled with thousands of acres of orchards and cropland. Combine all these things, and we have the makings of a feast for your eyes and for your soul, a feast that will satisfy your appetite for good food and good times.

A picnic is defined as an excursion during which a meal is eaten outdoors. Modern picnics take their roots in European Medieval times, when hunting banquets and royal feasts were served outdoors. Make your next Southern Illinois excursion a picnic filled with great food and beautiful scenery.

Private solitude in the Shawnee

If you are looking for a picnic spot that is a little bit romantic and a whole lot private, Pomona Natural Bridge is the perfect choice. Although rustic, the hike to the bridge from the small parking lot is short enough to make it easy to carry in a basket of food and a bottle of local wine.

This secluded site is just minutes north of Pomona, off Illinois 127. Take a blanket to spread on the shaded natural stone bridge and enjoy an easy meal of locally made Marcoot Jersey Creamery farmstead cheeses, a good loaf of bread and a bottle of wine that you can pick up at any of the wineries located on the way to Pomona. If you have time, make a batch of Pimento Cheese Spread to enjoy with your favorite cracker assortment.

Pomona Natural Bridge is made of sandstone and has been carved out by erosion over millions of years. It is approximately 90 feet long and as wide as 8 feet at one point. The bridge stretches over a typically dry creek bed that is 30 feet below. The site is a part of Shawnee National Forest and is surrounded by oak, hickory and beech trees.

When picnicking in secluded spots like Pomona Natural Bridge, always remember to carry out whatever you carry in.

Pack in up for the park

This is the time of year for family picnics and outings with children. Murphysboro’s Riverside Park is equipped with several picnic tables, pavilions and playgrounds that children love. Remember, you don’t have to prepare all of your picnic fare from scratch. Murphysboro is the Barbecue Capital of Illinois, so take advantage and pick up a couple pounds of barbecue from one of the little city’s popular restaurants.

You could eat local produce by making a Grilled Vegetable Salad that is great served warm or cold. Grab a couple of bags of healthy chips, load a cooler with iced-down beverages and make this family picnic easy. The most important part, after all, is spending time together.

Riverside Park was originally called Buster Brown Park. The land was donated by Brown Shoe Co., and the park was established in 1907. The park includes a grandstand and a bandshell, both of which were constructed as part of the Works Progress Administration projects in 1939. The historic bandshell was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.

In 1928, a veterans’ monument was dedicated at the park. It was rededicated in 2006 and now includes a Remembrance Walk paved with engraved bricks bearing the names of veterans of all wars.

Big gathering at the lake

Invite your friends to join you for a Saturday evening get-together. Rend Lake is a perfect place to find a spot that provides the backdrop of the sun setting over the water. Take along some extra things, and turn the typical rustic picnic table into a formally appointed dining table complete with a tablecloth, fabric napkins, silverware, china plates and crystal wine glasses. Enjoy your sparkling tablescape as the sunlight turns to moonlight. Make the setting beautiful, but keep the meal simple by serving locally grown, vine-ripe tomatoes stuffed with an earthy quinoa salad. Crusty bread with plenty of sweet butter and a good bottle of wine make a perfect meal.

Rend Lake is in Jefferson and Franklin counties, just off Interstate 57. It has 18,900 acres of water and another 20,000 acres of land with scores of recreational opportunities. You can spend the afternoon at the beach or on the water in a rented boat before retiring to your evening picnic. Leisurely hikes, horseback riding and enjoying Rend Lake Bike Trail are also options for spending time before relaxing for that evening meal.

