Social Seen | Marion Chamber of Commerce Banquet

The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet on Jan. 17, 2020. The celebration was the formal kick-off event for the chamber's centennial.

The event was held at The Pavilion in Marion. Dinner, prepared by Great Boars of Fire, was a recreation of the Dec. 22, 1920 Marion Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. Awards were given to businesses and individuals for their contributions to the community. A silent auction and wine and spirit pull benefitted the Marion Chamber Foundation, which provides scholarships to local students.

photos by JIM SARGENT

1. Gail Barger of Marion, Edward C. Spresser of Rising Sun and Deborah Hogg of Stonefort

2. Sgt. 1st Class Beav Detrick of Marion and Sgt. Joel Martin of DuQuoin

3. Janet Jensen and Emma Garrison, both of Marion

4. Toni and Tommy Perkins of Marion

5. Kevin and Jennifer Frost of Herrin

6. Melissa Smith

7. Jon and Kendra Wofford of Marion

8. Kelly and John Caudill of Carterville; Aur Beck Adam Loo sand Claire Hughes, all of Carbondale