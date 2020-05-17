Southern Illinois is home to a vast array of specialty crops

Increasing nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops is one of the goals of the USDA. This is being achieved in part by the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, which helps combat childhood obesity by introducing elementary school children to foods — specialty crops — they may not have an opportunity to eat at home.

Another aspect concerns educating people on the use of specialty crops in home cooking. While more of us (82% according to Food Network) are preparing meals at home than 10 years ago, only 14% of us cook because we love to. Millennials barely cook at all — only once or twice a week, according to prepandemic numbers. Not everyone knows how to prepare winter squash for cooking or what to do with a radish beyond slicing it for salad.

While no specific federal educational programs exist, there are many localized programs across the country that teach people of all ages how to use specialty crops in their cooking. Much like the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, the overall idea is to introduce people to a variety of foods so that they expand their cooking repertoire. To that end, follow The Southern Illinoisan’s Taste section on Wednesdays this summer to learn more about using a variety of local specialty crops in your cooking.

Southern Illinois specialty crops to use in cooking Fruit and Tree Nuts Apples

Berries

Grapes

Peach

Pecan

Persimmon Vegetables Asparagus

Beans

Beets

Broccoli

Brussels Sprouts

Cabbage

Carrot

Cauliflower

Cucumber

Eggplant

Horseradish

Lettuce

Melon

Okra

Onion

Pepper

Potato

Pumpkin

Radish

Rhubarb

Spinach

Squash

Sweet Corn

Sweet Potato

Tomato

Turnip

Watermelon Culinary Herbs and Spices Basil

Cilantro

Dill

Lavender

Mint

Oregano

Parsley

Rosemary

Thyme

Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.

