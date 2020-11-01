‘Taqueria Pequeña’ brings taste of Michoacan to rural Southern Illinois

If you ask Maria about what makes her food special, she’ll tell you it’s just like the food she makes at home. It's the fact that it’s “almost not special,” Esteban said, adding the restaurant prides itself on their food’s simplicity and authenticity instead of overseasoning or trying to introduce too many flavors into a dish.

The savory aroma of steak and chorizo sizzling on the stovetop dances through the air with the smell of freshly chopped onions and cilantro. Esteban takes an order through the window as his mother and two other employees sling the tacos together.

Bob Isaacs brought his wife, Tracy, to the taqueria for the first time after driving down nearly five hours from New Lenox, Illinois to visit his family’s farm. “I usually get tacos, and every once and awhile the burrito,” he said. Tracy said every time her husband visits Cobden he raves about the tacos, and Bob adds they’re just “quick and easy.”

Amber Berry drove nearly half an hour to the restaurant from Murphysboro in an attempt to get some of the restaurant’s tamales — seasoned meat and salsa wrapped in cornmeal dough and steamed or baked in corn husks. Unfortunately, they were sold out.