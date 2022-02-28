Taste | 'Southern Illinois Eats': A successful social experiment

When William and Keesha Lo began the Southern Illinois Eats Facebook group in 2019, they had no inkling it would grow to a whopping 45,723 members by year three. Their idea was a simple one, born from a strong dedication to their industry and their home.

The Los love eating in local restaurants when they travel, which led to the first thought of starting a travel blog focused on food. After a few Carbondale restaurants shut down in early 2019, that focus shifted to their home region.

“Someone needed to do something,” Will said.

“And that someone was going to be us,” Keesha quickly chimed in.

That “something” was creating a space that would level the playing field for small locally owned restaurants in Southern Illinois.

While chain restaurants have marketing support from national brands, locally owned operations often struggle with time or resources — or both — to promote their restaurants. Will and Keesha chose Facebook because of its dominance in social media. It serves as a way to provide a social media presence with vast reach to restaurants.

The first restaurant the Los featured in the group was the Iron Whisk in Cobden, but they didn’t get there until after seeing several posts from others in the group. That is how the group works — through organic posts.

Group members visit locally owned restaurants, snap a photo, and post it to the group on Facebook with a tag indicating and linking to the restaurant’s own Facebook page. Then others catch on and hopefully visit the restaurant.

And, it works. The Iron Whisk, Gabby & Grannies Kitchen in White Ash, and Gresa’s Cafe in DeSoto are among restaurants Will stated have benefited greatly from being a part of Southern Illinois Eats.

They are seemingly hidden gems able to reach a much larger audience because of the Facebook group.

The relationships Will has built with our regional restaurants has given him an opportunity to mentor many restaurant operators, and he loves it. This passion led to the creation of a second Facebook group specifically for locally owned restaurants.

The SI Eats Restaurant Network is for both owners and managers. The group allows them to network, share resources and information, and even share equipment when available. It is a prime example of the industry taking care of its own.

A third Facebook group, Southern Illinois Hospitality Professionals, came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tourism industry as a whole has taken an inarguable hard hit since the onset of the pandemic, and employment has waxed and waned — mostly waned — throughout.

About 77% of restaurant operators surveyed in November 2021 indicated their restaurants did not have enough employees to support existing customer demand, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Southern Illinois restaurant operators continue to suffer from labor shortages which are likely to continue into the foreseeable future. The Southern Illinois Hospitality Professionals group connects hospitality businesses with potential employees, like a social media job placement center.

Businesses post their open positions, many of which are shared across Facebook, and experienced workers post their resumes. The business and worker are able to connect quickly to solve a problem.

As for the future of the Southern Illinois Eats melange of Facebook groups, there are plans. Will and Keesha want to grow the professional groups and add more value. Professional development opportunities like workshops are on their list. Industry relevant articles, videos, podcasts and other information will be making an appearance as well.

When talking with Will and Keesha, it is obvious their love for this region and the hospitality industry is both genuine and immense. Their energy is infectious and the amount of ideas that flow freely from them seems never ending.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0