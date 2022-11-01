The rec room, game room, bonus room, bar, call it what you will, it is the fun room of the house. Usually located in a basement, attic, or bonus space, these areas are meant for entertaining your family and friends. Since it is the fun room of the home, it can be bolder or a far deviation from the rest of your home.

Having a separate entertaining space usually includes a home bar. This can be as small as a bar cabinet or as grand as a full wet bar. Your space will dictate how substantial the bar can be in your home. A home bar is just an area that serves to create and serve drinks. Seating can be anything from barstools at a bar to lounge chairs near by the bar area.

Your fun room will typically have a television, comfy seating, game table, and perhaps a pool table or Ping-Pong table. These areas are a perfect place to let your sports memorabilia shine. Not a big sports fan? Let your personality shine be it music, arts, coffee room, etc. Since this space is likely separated from the rest of the house, it can be any theme you chose.

Perhaps your fun room is a theater room. Comfy chairs or sofas are a must, but you might enjoy a bar console in the theater room too. If this is more your vibe, blackout shades are a must if your theater room has windows.

If you don’t have the space for a fun room inside, you can always create a fun room on the patio in our warmer months. You can still entertain with drinks, music, and natural scenery from your backyard.

An entertaining space is a blessing for families. It allows for a separate space for games and TV viewing away from the traditional family room. Many of my clients want an area for their teens to hang with friends while not disturbing the rest of the household. Typically, if the fun room is in the basement or bonus room, it is separated from the traditional family room space.

No children at home? An entertaining space is still a pleasure to be able to host gatherings and accommodate casual get togethers without going out to crowded restaurants and bars.

Let’s discuss a few tips to make your fun room spectacular. Comfort is key from bar stools to all other seating. Invest in good seating to welcome your guests and make them feel at home. If you do have a bar, invest in matching glassware and have it stocked with all the fixings for great cocktails. Lastly, don’t forget about the lighting. Normally you will want the lighting on a dimmer for TV viewing, but it will need brighter lights if playing games.

Let your imagination free to create or re-vamp your entertainment area to truly create your personal fun room!