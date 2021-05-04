Tips for making your wedding day special while staying within your budget

A wedding is the biggest party most of us throw. The big event should celebrate the happy couple in unique and special ways, but the cost can be heavenly.
Here are some tips for staying within budget from Roger Brand, owner of Name Brand Creations, and Kelcey Keith, director of weddings and events at Walker’s Bluff.
Brand, of Pinckneyville, started in the wedding business 38 years ago when working for a local florist, then opened his business 21 years ago. After helping bring the vision of more than 620 brides to life, he is slowing down.
Keith is not just a wedding and event planner. She is a bride-to-be planning an Oct. 15, 2022, wedding.
Both say the most important budgeting tip is to put your money where your priorities are.
“Everybody has a budget, Brand said. “Spend your money on what’s important to you.”
Keith suggests starting by asking yourself: What’s most important for you and your fiancé? Do you want an edited video with music and lots of photos and videos instead of a video of the wedding ceremony A one-of-a-kind dress or large floral arrangements?
“Whatever is most important to you is what you want to budget better,” Keith said.
For Keith, she wanted a one-of-a-kind dress designed just for her, so she added it into her wedding budget. She also is spending more on a wedding videography to get a sentimental video.
“A video is something you will watch over the years and show others. I want it to be really special,” she said.
Brand said couples should be willing to compromise. The beautiful floral arrangement on Pinterest may be out of your budget, but it can be done by substituting flowers or with a scaled-down version.
He also warns couples about ordering from online sources. You don’t always get what you want. Stay seasonal and buy local to save money and avoid unpleasant surprises.
Keith and Brand say hiring a wedding planner is a good way to save and make your special day less stressful. Keith sets up a calendar to make sure every detail is organized and everyone stays on track.
A wedding or event planner can make suggestions to help a couple stay within budget.
Choosing a venue is important, according to Keith. A beautiful venue will not need as many decorations, whether the venue is inside or outdoors.
Brand is doing a wedding this summer that will be on a farm owned by the bride’s grandma. It will have a Swanwick Picnic theme.
“It’s going to be really neat,” Brand said.
Some venues will include things like tables and chairs in their price. At other venues, tables and chairs are rented for an additional fee.
Brand Name Creations owns a lot of décor, so brides can rent rather than buy.
“Guests are the number one thing that costs money. Each guest is another chair, another meal,” Keith said.
Brand suggests serving buffet-style rather than by the plate.
“The type of food doesn’t matter, but if you’re going to serve grilled chicken, it should be really good, moist grilled chicken,” Keith said.
She also suggests couples choose a signature cocktail or two or serve wine and beer, rather than having an open bar.
There are three places to spend money, according to Keith.
First, hire a wedding planner or book a venue that comes with that service.
Second, spend money on photography and videography.
The things that last are your photos and video.
Third, spend money on music or a DJ — “someone to move the party along.”
A good DJ can make the party.
