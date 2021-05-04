Tips for making your wedding day special while staying within your budget

A wedding is the biggest party most of us throw. The big event should celebrate the happy couple in unique and special ways, but the cost can be heavenly.

Here are some tips for staying within budget from Roger Brand, owner of Name Brand Creations, and Kelcey Keith, director of weddings and events at Walker’s Bluff.

Brand, of Pinckneyville, started in the wedding business 38 years ago when working for a local florist, then opened his business 21 years ago. After helping bring the vision of more than 620 brides to life, he is slowing down.

Keith is not just a wedding and event planner. She is a bride-to-be planning an Oct. 15, 2022, wedding.

Both say the most important budgeting tip is to put your money where your priorities are.

“Everybody has a budget, Brand said. “Spend your money on what’s important to you.”

Keith suggests starting by asking yourself: What’s most important for you and your fiancé? Do you want an edited video with music and lots of photos and videos instead of a video of the wedding ceremony A one-of-a-kind dress or large floral arrangements?

“Whatever is most important to you is what you want to budget better,” Keith said.