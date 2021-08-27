Trends | 'A Quilter Now'; Carterville man's barn quilts attract attention

Cottingham’s interest in creating barn quilts began about 10 years ago on a trip to Northern Indiana.

After a couple more trips to see the artwork and enrolling in a workshop to learn how the barn quilts were made, Cottingham began creating his own. Today, from his workshop inside The House of Busifingers, a Carterville craft store he owns with his wife Nanette, he makes a variety of barn and wood quilts including small Christmas-ornament sized ones he hand carves and paints to ornate mosaics of reclaimed wood as well as the traditional barn quilts.

Cottingham, who retired in 1996 after serving as dean for learning resources at John A. Logan College, sells his creations in the store, at craft shows across the region and does special commissioned work. Most of the traditional barn quilts are four square feet, decorated with geometric designs and hand-painted with outdoor paint. They retail for less than $75. His largest work to date was nearly eight feet wide and is on display near Malone’s Day Care Center in downtown Carterville. The smaller ones can be found in a variety of settings, both indoors and out.