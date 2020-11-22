Winter provides opportunity to see a different side of Southern Illinois

The changing of the seasons can be a magical time in Southern Illinois.

For many residents, the four distinct seasons of Southern Illinois is one of the region’s most endearing qualities.

Spring in Southern Illinois is wondrous. It creeps up on us slowly. The first crocus and hyacinths peek through the frosty soil when nights are still dark and cold in late January or early February. Soon, the daffodils emerge and the world slowly morphs from the browns and grays of winter into a green screen dotted with every color on the artist’s palate.

By mid-June, when the calendar tells us summer finally arrives, the temperatures normally tell us of the season’s early arrival. However, the late spring-early summer blend can be a deliciously rewarding time to see Southern Illinois.

The spring migration of warblers and songbirds bring visual and audio joy to birders and nature enthusiasts in general. And, the green backdrop provided by spring endures into late July, sometimes early August.

There are subtle hints that summer is reaching its peak. The roadside grasses turn brown and brittle. Particularly in hot, dry summers, the leaves of hickories and other hardwoods turn black at the edges and curl under.