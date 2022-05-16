Honoring Nurses | Ferrell Hospital's Jessica Carter

Name: Jessica Carter

Age: 32

Professional title: Director of Nursing Services

Employer: Ferrell Hospital

Education: Harrisburg High School Graduate. Obtained ADN at Southeastern Illinois College. Graduated from Western Governor's University with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing.

Family: I have been Married to my husband for 12 years and we have 6 year old twin boys.

How do you feel about having been nominated by your peers for this recognition? What an honor! It is so excited to see nurses recognized.

Where did you grow up? I grew up in Harrisburg, IL and currently live in Eldorado.

Can you tell us a bit about how you ended up with nursing as your career? What life circumstances brought you to where you are now? When I was a freshman in college, I was pursuing a chiropractic degree, but changed my major after witnessing the end-of-life care my grandmother was receiving on hospice. To see the difference they were making to not only my grandmother, but to my family's lives inspired me to go into nursing.

Can you reflect a bit on the pandemic and the emotions you’ve experienced over the last 2-3 years? How are you feeling at this point in time? The last two years have been a wild ride for healthcare workers. At the beginning, practicing in a rural area was to our advantage as we did not get hit as hard as New York and the other more populated areas. This allowed us more time to prepare for what was to come. When "our time" came that we were seeing a large number of cases, we did the best we could with what we had. It was hard watching patients die in emergency departments on ventilators waiting on beds at tertiary centers and our hands were tied. There was nothing we could do, but wait. For healthcare providers, this is something we weren't used to facing. We are here to help people, no matter what the circumstance. It was at this time, fighting the same battle over and over again, that many of us thought we would hang up our stethoscopes. The burden was too heavy. We would get through one wave with a small reprieve and then another wave and new variant would come and it seemed like a never ending cycle. Now, I hope we are starting to see the light at the end of this long tunnel. I hope, at some point that we can get back to pre-covid times, but continue to be cautious.

What do you think is the No. 1 issue facing nurses and the health care industry today? Burnout. Nurse burnout was present years before COVID-19, but now it is more present than ever. The nursing shortage, ever changing COVID-19 guidelines and high wages to obtain travel nurses have caused larger nurse patient ratios and longer hours, but we are still expected to perform and meet high patient expectations and deliver the same quality care.

They say it takes a village. Can you talk a little bit about how your team at your employer helps you succeed day in and day out? My team at Ferrell Hospital is the best there is! If it was not for my staff and fellow nurse leaders, I don't know that I would still be in this position. Although exhausted, my staff are always willing to help fill the gaps in staffing, communicate, problem solve, and help my departments run smoothly and efficiently. Our nurse leadership team is constantly communicating and willing to help do whatever is necessary. Our Administration team truly cares about our patients and how we can provide the best outcome for them. Ferrell Hospital is a "family" and I am so proud to be a part of it

Is there anything else you’d like to add? Thank you for the nomination. This is truly an honor and I feel so blessed to be able to change the lives of my patients everyday.

