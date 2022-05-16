Honoring Nurses | Heartland Regional's Cari Blankenship

Name: Cari Blankenship

Age: I’ve been a nurse for 26 years — I’d rather not do the math on that to give my age

Professional Title: I am the ICU Director at Heartland Regional Medical Center.

Education: Joliet Junior College, Joliet, Illinois.

Family: I have three adult children and five amazing grandchildren

How do you feel about having been nominated by your peers for this recognition?

I am completely humbled by this nomination and honestly don’t feel worthy.

Where did you grow up? Is there anyone in particular in your life who motivated you to pursue nursing?

I grew up in Arizona and after I got married lived in Mississippi and California and finally Illinois — military wife.

Can you tell us a bit about how you ended up with nursing as your career? What life circumstances brought you to where you are now?

I became a nurse to have a “portable” career. I started straight out of school into a busy ICU and have absolutely loved being an ICU nurse.

Can you reflect a bit on the pandemic and the emotions you’ve experienced over the last 2-3 years? How are you feeling at this point in time?

I’m feeling hopeful after the pandemic. It was rough, especially in the ICU, but we hung in there together and found creative ways to deal with the stress and solutions to very visible cracks in our healthcare system as a whole.

What do you think is the No. 1 issue facing nurses and the health care industry today?

I think the No. 1 issue at this time is the changing expectations nurses need from their employers. For years, nurses have been the providers of bedside care and asked for little from their employers. Now the power is in the hands of the nurses. Travel contracts and the retiring of experienced nurses during the pandemic really brought out issues nurses want addressed by hospitals and now they have a voice demanding better. Changing how hospitals function to provide better healthcare is multifaceted but nurses are the new driving force. Employers will have to adjust to that. Patient care will always come first but it may be delivered in new, exciting, innovative ways.

They say it takes a village. Can you talk a little bit about how your team at your employer helps you succeed day in and day out?

My “village” has been Heartland for almost 13 years. The people I work with are phenomenal caregivers both to our community and each other. It has truly felt like a family. I came to Marion as a traveler for open heart patients and after a few contracts became staff because I liked it so much. I lived in O’Fallon and drove past many hospitals to continue coming here. It’s a special group of people and I can’t imagine my life without them. I worked bedside in our ICU until December of last year when I transitioned to the director and now my goal is to support the bedside nurses and ancillary staff we have every way I possibly can. Happy employees provide the very best care to our patients and that’s what it’s all about.

