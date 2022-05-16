Honoring Nurses | SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale's Shelby Randolph

Name: Shelby Randolph, BSN, RN

Professional Title: RN Shift Supervisor at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Currently pursuing MSN.

Age: 24

Family: Will, husband, and our 3 cats.

How do you feel about having been nominated by your peers for this recognition?

I didn't know I had been nominated. I'm very appreciative for the nomination and to know that my coworkers think highly of me.

Where did you grow up? Anyone in particular in your life who motivated you to pursue nursing?

I'm from Southern Illinois and grew up in Johnston City. The people in my life who motivated me to go into nursing were my grandparents.

Can you tell us a bit about how you ended up with nursing as your career?

I decided to go into nursing after job shadowing in high school and seeing how diverse nursing is. Being a nurse gives someone so many different opportunities for their career. I had clinicals in nursing school on the unit I currently work on and chose to apply there due to how helpful the nurses were to students.

Can you reflect a bit on the pandemic and the emotions you’ve experienced over the last 2-3 years? How are you feeling at this point in time?

I began working with COVID patients at the beginning of the pandemic. Initially, it was terrifying to face an unknown virus that globally we had no scientific knowledge of. Over the course of the pandemic, I realized nursing was much more than what we learn in school. It's caring for people in difficult times and situations, providing support to coworkers and even being there with someone at the end of their life.

What do you think is the No. 1 issue facing nurses and the health care industry today?

Burnout and compassion fatigue.

They say it takes a village. Can you talk a little bit about how your team at your employer helps you succeed day in and day out?

The coworkers that I have are amazing! No matter what the shift may hold or the situation, we can get through it with teamwork. Everyone is always willing to help one another whether it's passing medications for another nurse or helping out a patient care tech with a bed change. Being surrounded by this type of teamwork makes the job enjoyable.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0