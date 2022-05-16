Honoring Nurses | SIH's Amber Brumley

Name: Amber Brumley, BSN, RN

Professional Title: WCC OMS Debridement Certified and a full-time nurse practitioner student. Works at SIH as an inpatient wound care and ostomy management specialist

Age: 38

Family: Married to Tim Brumley. I have a son who is active duty in the Army and a daughter about to graduate high school. In addition, I have two bonus children, Audrey and Shawn.

How do you feel about having been nominated by your peers for this recognition?

I'm very shocked but very humbled and honored by this recognition because our team/department is very small.

Where did you grow up? Who motivated you to pursue nursing?

I grew up in De Soto, Illinois. I have lived in New York, Germany and Texas and moved back to Southern Illinois in 2016. I pursued nursing because I never thought I'd honestly get an opportunity to become a coroner. I knew nursing would be the next best thing. My children, Andres and Alicia, were my biggest motivators to pursue my nursing degrees. I wanted my children to know, no matter how old you are or where life takes you, you can still do whatever your heart desires!

Can you tell us a bit about how you ended up with nursing as your career? What life circumstances brought you to where you are now?

I started as a CNA in 2004, became an LPN in 2012, RN in 2015 and BSN in 2021. I have always had a passion for wound care (by) watching the healing progress and knowing I contributed to a patient getting back their quality of life. I wanted to provide commitment to care by ensuring my patients have support, knowledge, patient-centered care, education and support to ostomy patients and caregivers.

Can you reflect a bit on the pandemic and the emotions you’ve experienced over the last 2-3 years? How are you feeling at this point in time?

During the beginning phase of the pandemic, it was hard. The "unknowing" factor was hard to adjust to. Not knowing what the next day would bring. At this point, I'm ready to get back to what was considered the "norm".

What do you think is the No. 1 issue facing nurses and the health care industry today?

We as nurses or anyone in the medical field are just burned out and tired. But we show up every day because we have a commitment to our patients, our co-workers and community!

They say it takes a village. Can you talk a little bit about how your team at your employer helps you succeed day in and day out?

The SIH Inpatient Wound Care Department encourages not only personal but also team growth and support for immediate team members and all other SIH staff.

