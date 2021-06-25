Local educator to run from Marion to Carbondale to unite LGBTQ community

MARION — Tim Kee wanted to do something to help unite the Marion and Carbondale LGBQT communities during Pride Month, which is in June each year. He decided to run 10 miles from Marion to Carbondale.
“This has just become something I never expected,” Kee said.
His first step was a visit to Marion Mayor Mike Absher, who asked what he could do to help.
“The mayor was very receptive. By the time I left, I was feeling good. I told him I would like you to see me off and the mayor of Carbondale to meet me in Carbondale,” Kee told Absher.
Absher agreed to do that and told Kee he would make a few phone calls. A couple hours later, Kee received a call from Herby Voss of Heartland Regional Medical Center.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, Kee and his friend Stephanie Horn will leave the hospital to run along Illinois 13 to Brad the Furniture King in Carbondale, where they will be met by Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry.
Kee, who taught at Johnston City High School before moving to the elementary school, also wanted to raise funds for the Rainbow Cafe LGBTQ Youth Center. Kee and his husband Rick Wade volunteer with the organization.
Rainbow Café provides non-judgmental support and access to resources for youth who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans/gender expansive, queer, intersex, asexual, or questioning their sexual orientation or gender identity, and their friends, in a welcoming and safe environment.
Kee stressed that this is not a political event. It is simply about love and acceptance.
“What pride is to me a just awareness. It’s a celebration,” he said.
On Sunday, the message from the priest at Kee’s church was about the mustard seed and how the tiny seed grows into much more. He said the priest talked about how one little idea can erupt into much more.
Kee says that is how this run has been. His run has blossomed into a bigger event.
Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini will meet Kee at the intersection of Illinois 13 and 148 to cheer him on. Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson will be out of town, but someone from the city will meet Kee at Illinois 13 and Division Street.
Kee hopes he will be joined by other runners and hopes people will gather along his route to encourage him toward his finish line in Carbondale. Wade will follow the runners in their truck with water and first aid supplies.
“I hope people show up to cheer us on,” he said. “I would love to see a lot of people along the route.”
He will focus on making the run safe.
Kee runs 10 miles each Monday and 8 miles Tuesday through Friday, so he is prepared for the distance.
In 2012, Kee and Wade sued the state of Illinois for the right to be married. They were present when Gov. Pat Quinn signed the law in December 2013. It went into effect June 1, 2014. On June 2, 2014, Kee and Wade were officially considered married as of the date of their civil union, which was June 2, 2011.
He carries the memories of friends and relatives who were not free to marry in the past with him as he runs.
“I’ll write their names on my shoe before I leave,” he said.
Kee’s efforts have already raised $1,875 for Rainbow Café. Tara Bell, vice president of Rainbow Café board, said that equals several months rent for the organization. She added that it shows what one person can do.
“Tim is amazing and a wonderful role model,” Bell said.
