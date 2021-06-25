Local educator to run from Marion to Carbondale to unite LGBTQ community

Kee stressed that this is not a political event. It is simply about love and acceptance.

“What pride is to me a just awareness. It’s a celebration,” he said.

On Sunday, the message from the priest at Kee’s church was about the mustard seed and how the tiny seed grows into much more. He said the priest talked about how one little idea can erupt into much more.

Kee says that is how this run has been. His run has blossomed into a bigger event.

Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini will meet Kee at the intersection of Illinois 13 and 148 to cheer him on. Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson will be out of town, but someone from the city will meet Kee at Illinois 13 and Division Street.

Kee hopes he will be joined by other runners and hopes people will gather along his route to encourage him toward his finish line in Carbondale. Wade will follow the runners in their truck with water and first aid supplies.

“I hope people show up to cheer us on,” he said. “I would love to see a lot of people along the route.”

He will focus on making the run safe.