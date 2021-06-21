Watch now: KFVS reporter wins Miss Illinois crown

MARION — Isabelle Hanson, a news anchor and reporter for KFVS-TV, is Miss Illinois 2021.
Competing as Miss Northern Suburbs, Hanson won the title and crown Saturday during the Miss Illinois 2021 scholarship competition at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. The crowing concluded four days of preliminary and finals events and judging. A native of Glen Ellyn, she was selected from 24 candidates and won a $10,000 scholarship as well as a variety of in kind gifts and awards.
Janna Harner – Miss Southern Illinois – was first runner-up. Harner, of Anna, won a $3,000 scholarship. Southern Illinois University law student Breana Bagley of Carbondale – Miss Heartland – was named third runner-up, receiving a $1,500 scholarship.
Other finalists included Monica Nia Jones – Miss Chicago – who was named second runner-up and fourth runner-up Sheridan Hurtig – Miss Capital City.
Hanson succeeds Miss Illinois 2019 Ariel Beverly, who served an additional year in the role because of the COVID-19 pandemic and cancelation of the 2020 statewide competition.
As Miss Illinois, Hanson, 25, will spend the next year attending a variety of fundraisers and special events as well as promoting her platform of expanding awareness of polycystic ovary syndrome, a common hormonal disorder among women.
Hanson said her legs “went weak” when she heard her name called as the new Miss Illinois.
“This has been a dream of mine since I was 17 years old,” Hanson, who served as Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen 2013, said. “I remember sitting in the balcony as a teen watching all of the Miss Illinois candidates compete on stage, thinking how so well-spoken, talented and intelligent they all were. I never thought I would be up there one day, let alone become the next Miss Illinois. I am so incredibly honored.”
She adder her local connections made winning the crown in Marion even more special.
“I love Southern Illinois and all of the Heartland. I’m thankful for everyone who has taken me in as a reporter right out of college and loved me and supported me,” she said.
Hanson is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio and has been with KFVS-TV since 2018.
In addition to her duties across the state, Hanson will represent Illinois as a contestant at the 100th Miss America competition in December.