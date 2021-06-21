Watch now: KFVS reporter wins Miss Illinois crown

Hanson said her legs “went weak” when she heard her name called as the new Miss Illinois.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 17 years old,” Hanson, who served as Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen 2013, said. “I remember sitting in the balcony as a teen watching all of the Miss Illinois candidates compete on stage, thinking how so well-spoken, talented and intelligent they all were. I never thought I would be up there one day, let alone become the next Miss Illinois. I am so incredibly honored.”

She adder her local connections made winning the crown in Marion even more special.

“I love Southern Illinois and all of the Heartland. I’m thankful for everyone who has taken me in as a reporter right out of college and loved me and supported me,” she said.

Hanson is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio and has been with KFVS-TV since 2018.

In addition to her duties across the state, Hanson will represent Illinois as a contestant at the 100th Miss America competition in December.

