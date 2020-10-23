The right home office for you

A big discussion this year has been about working form home. Will big corporations that have figured out how to allow employees to work from home ever return to the skyscraper? Not that we have too many skyscrapers in Southern Illinois; but working from home has become a reality for many.

Many folks were forced to their kitchen table do work from home during COVID and many of these same people are planning a home office. Most will try to work within the square footage of their current home and “find” the space needed. While a busy mom might enjoy having a desk in the kitchen, a hardworking professional on Zoom calls all day may require a bit more privacy. Perhaps the spare bedroom could do double duty, or an empty corner of the basement could allow the space needed.

When a commercial designer is planning cubical space, their rule of thumb is 60” x 84” which would encompass the desk and chair area. You will want to think about the space needed to do your work and especially the size of desk. Do you need room for two computer monitors? Do you keep files on the desk along with an adding machine? Do you need room to review reports? Almost the minimum for a desk is 46”, but 60” is more common. And don’t forget the chair! If you will be at the computer for hours a day, make sure to invest in a good quality chair that is adjustable.