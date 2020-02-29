Lightning 3 special team goals, end 4-game skid, top Flames

Palat scored Tampa Bay's second power play goal of the game at 7:05 of the second period, settling a pass from Kucherov in the right circle before getting off a wrist shot that deflected off defenseman Derek Forbort for a 2-0 lead.

Gourde made it 3-0 with a shorthanded goal, his second of the season and fifth of his career, with a shot from the right circle at 11:50. The goal came 54 seconds after Barclay Goodrow was turned aside on a shorthanded breakaway.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The Flames answered with two goals 52 seconds apart to pull to within one.

Mangiapane raced in down the left wing side and fired a slap shot that went through Vasilevsiy on the short side at 13:12. Lindholm followed that up with a slap shot from the top of the right circle that grazed the stick of Palat and beat Vasilevskiy.

Monahan scored on the power play with 2:49 left for the Flames.

KINGS 2, DEVILS 1: At Los Angeles, Adrian Kempe scored in overtime and Los Angeles defeated New Jersey.

Dustin Brown also scored and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles is 3-1-1 in its past five games.