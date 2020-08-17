Lightning win 2-1, put Blue Jackets on brink of elimination

TORONTO — Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.
Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist as the Lightning pushed the Blue Jackets to the verge of elimination after being swept by Columbus in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.
Game 5 is Wednesday.
"Every game has been a battle, and I don't expect any different going forward," said Lightning center Blake Coleman, who assisted on Goodrow's score. "They're not going to be a team that lays over for us. Being up 3-1 is great, but it doesn't mean anything if you don't take care of business."
Cam Atkinson scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves.
The Blue Jackets seemed to have recharged after running out of gas in the Game 3 loss. They got the first goal early in the first period, but it was waved off because Alexandre Texier was offside entering the zone.
Then the Lightning scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period.
They opened the scoring 16 seconds into the second when Goodrow chopped at the puck in traffic in front of Korpisalo and popped it over his blocker. Gourde made it 2-0 by redirecting a long shot by Kevin Shattenkirk at the 4:09 mark.
Less than two minutes later, Atkinson got credit for the Columbus goal when a long shot by Pierre-Luc Dubois pinballed between Atkinson and the goalie before going into the net. Vasilevskiy argued for goalie interference to no avail.
"The real key is (the last two) games we were up by two, and let up, you know, a goal at pretty crucial times where they might gain momentum off of something," said Lightning defenseman Kevin Shatternkirk, who had an assist on Gourde's goal. "And I think we did a great job of resetting, you know, realizing that we have a two-goal lead for a reason, and when it goes down to one we're still in control."
AVALANCHE 7, COYTES 1: At Edmonton, Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots and Colorado overwhelmed Arizona to take a 3-1 lead their first-round playoff series.
The Avalanche jumped on Arizona after losing 4-2 in Game 3, scoring three first-period goals, two by Kadri on the power play.
Matt Calvert, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist. Grubauer was sharp after Pavel Francouz started Game 3.
