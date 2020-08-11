Lillard pours in 61 to lift Blazers past Mavs, 134-131

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard tied his career high with 61 points, willing Portland to a 134-131 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night that moved the Trail Blazers into eighth place in the Western Conference.
The Blazers will clinch a spot in the play-in series with a win Thursday against Brooklyn.
Lillard made nine 3-pointers in his sixth 50-point game of the season. He's the 12th player in NBA history to score 50 points in back-to-back games after dropping 51 on the 76ers on Sunday.
He scored in every way imaginable, from well beyond the 3-point line, on blow-by drives, short jumpers and at the foul line. Lillard finished 17 of 32 from the floor and 9 of 17 from beyond the arc while making all 18 free throw attempts.
Carmelo Anthony added 26 points on 10-of 17 shooting for Portland.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who will finish No. 7 in the West.
Porzingis put the Mavericks up 130-127 with 1:52 left when he drained a 3 from the left wing. But Lillard came back with a remarkable 3-footer from 36 feet away that hit the back of the rim, bounced several feet above the top of the backboard and down through the net.
Porzingis fouled out on the following possession after being called for an offensive foul.
Lillard then drew a double-team and dished to Haasan Whiteside for a dunk to put the Blazers up by two. Doncic split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to one with 40 seconds left.
After Lillard missed a fallaway jumper, the Mavericks appeared to take the lead on Dorian Finney-Smith's 3-pointer from the corner, but Trey Burke was called for an illegal screen and officials waived off the basket.
CJ McCollum made two free throws to put the Blazers up by three with 3.9 left. Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 3-pointer from the corner hit the side of the backboard as time expired, denying the Mavericks a chance to send the game into overtime.
The game featured the two leading scorers since the NBA restart, with Doncic entering averaging 33.4 points and Lillard 33. Lillard was hot from the start, scoring 25 in the first half as the Blazers took a 66-58 lead.
SPURS 123, ROCKETS 105: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Keldon Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and San Antonio kept alive its chances of becoming the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances with a 123-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.
San Antonio has won three straight and five out of seven since arriving in the Florida bubble.
DeMar DeRozan added 23 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. A total of seven Spurs reached double figures.
Johnson said his mindset since the season restarted has been to fill in whatever role is asked of him.
CELTICS 127, GRIZZLIES 107: At Lake Buena Vista, Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Boston ran past Memphis, putting the Grizzlies in further danger of missing the playoffs.
The Grizzlies missed another chance to guarantee themselves a spot in the Western Conference play-in series, and could fall out of eighth place if Portland beats Dallas later Tuesday.
Boston (48-23), which has already locked up the Eastern Conference’s third seed, won its fourth straight.
SUNS 130, 76ERS 117: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Devin Booker scored 35 points and Phoenix protected their playoff hopes by beating Philadelphia to remain undefeated in the NBA restart.
Mikal Bridges added 24 points and Ricky Rubio had 16 points with 10 assists as the Suns pulled into a tie with Memphis, which began the day alone in eighth-place in the Western Conference.
“We know we’re not totally in control of our fate but we put ourselves in a good position,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “No one would have guessed the Phoenix Suns would be in this position before all of this started.”
NETS 108, MAGIC 106: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Jeremiah Martin and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot each scored 24 points, and Brooklyn beat the Orlando as both teams looked ahead to the playoffs.
Dzanan Musa added 17 points and Tyler Johnson had 14 for the Nets, who improved to 5-2 in the restart with their third straight victory. They have one game remaining before a first-round series against defending champion Toronto.
With the Nets locked into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Magic eighth, the teams went with limited rosters while getting players extra rest. Brooklyn suited up only nine players and Orlando used 10.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!