Lindor, Zimmer homer in Indians' win over White Sox

CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer each homered and drove in two runs, propelling Cleveland to a victory over Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Aaron Civale (1-0) struck out a career-high nine and allowed two runs over six innings in his first start of the season. Brad Hand gave up an RBI single to Yasmani Grandal in the ninth before picking up his second save for the Indians, who never trailed.
"It definitely helped when we got out to an early lead and made me feel more comfortable," Civale said. "We've got some really good hitters, so when you get the lead, you've got to keep it."
White Sox manager Rick Renteria, who had been isolated in a downtown hotel after experiencing a cough and a stuffy nose Monday, returned to the team during batting practice after testing negative for COVID-19.
The 58-year-old was tested at a Cleveland hospital and said he was diagnosed with a chest cold. He did not miss a game because the series opener was rained out.
"Everybody sees what's going on throughout the league," Renteria said. "It's best that we err on the side of caution. We have the things available to us to make sure we are clear. So it worked, and I'm back relatively quickly."
Lindor hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Zimmer had a solo shot in the second as Cleveland took a 3-0 lead off Dylan Cease (0-1). Zimmer added an RBI single in the third to make it 4-1.
"Bradley helped us win a game today, which is good because we love the kid," Indians manager Terry Francona said of Zimmer, who homered for the first time since May 4, 2018. "We're hoping he can stay healthy because we know what he can do for us."
CUBS 8, REDS 5: At Cincinnati, Javier Báez homered twice, doubled and scored on a deft dive to the plate, Alec Mills went six solid innings, and Chicago extended their strong opening surge, beating Cincinnati.
Chicago has won four of its first five games, scoring first in each one. Jason Kipnis' triple — Shogo Akiyama lost it in the sun — got the Cubs going again.
Mills (1-0) added to Chicago's stretch of impressive starts. Mills, who made four spot starts last season, held the Reds to two hits in six innings. Chicago's starters have a 1.80 ERA and a .131 opponent batting average this season.
BLUE JAYS 5, NATIONALS 1: At Washington, the reigning World Series champion Nationals dropped to 1-4 in the pandemic-shortened season with a loss to the Blue Jays that included two outfielders colliding on a homer by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., two errors by Starlin Castro that led to three unearned runs, and just one hit for Washington after the third inning.
Washington has lost three consecutive games — scoring a grand total of four runs — which looms larger when there are only 60 games to play. Its offense clearly misses slugger Juan Soto, out since opening day because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Former Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark (1-0) got a win in his Blue Jays debut, allowing one run and three hits in five innings.
RAYS 5, BRAVES 2: At St. Petersberg, Florida, Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a two-run single during Tampa Bay's five-run third inning, and the Rays beat the Atlanta for their fourth straight win.
Yonny Chirinos pitched four effective innings for Tampa Bay after missing part of summer camp following a positive coronavirus test. He allowed one run and four hits.
The Rays loaded the bases in the third on three walks, and then chased Kyle Wright (0-1) with three consecutive two-out hits.
TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3: At Detroit, Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift Detroit to a victory over Kansas City.
Whit Merrifield hit a three-run shot in the top of the third for Kansas City, but the Tigers answered quickly and held on from there. Tyler Alexander (1-0) and four other relievers kept the Royals scoreless for the final six innings, with Joe Jimenez pitching the ninth for his third save.
There were a pair of blunders in the ninth on the same play when Detroit first baseman C.J. Cron dropped a popup hit by Adalberto Mondesi, but Mondesi rounded first too far and was thrown out before he could get back to the bag.
