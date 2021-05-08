You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Meet Lindsey!This puppy is one of 6 Lab mixes... View on PetFinder
This is quite the about-face from his life 50 years ago. Dwight Violette spent 26 years, eight months in prison for 1977 charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.
Supplemental Security Income benefits for children with disabilities
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
A former financial advisor from Chicago has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for swindling investors out of more than $5 million and using it for plane tickets, luxury hotel stays and other indulgences.
CARBONDALE — Ben Coupet Jr. knows how to finish in transition, and wants to help SIU's men's basketball team get more opportunities in the ope…
GOREVILLE — They just about ran out of softballs Monday night because Trico kept blasting them over the fence.
Roger Lipe, who is stepping down as team chaplain after 27 seasons, has always focused on the big picture: making players, coaches and staff better leaders, teammates and men.
BROOKINGS, S.D. — No one could call SIU's football team conservative at second-ranked South Dakota State Sunday night.
Many Southern Illinois University employees who have been working remotely because of the pandemic this past year returned to their offices Mo…
Authorities tonight say they have reopened Sheehan Bridge Road after a man found a grenade when he pulled up his fishing line on Clarks River bridge this afternoon.
