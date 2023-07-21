CARTERVILLE — It wasn't the end to the season the team was anticipating, but overall, the spring golf season was a successful one for the John A. Logan College men's team.

First-year head coach Mike Mooneyham replaced longtime coach and two-time Division II national champion Tom Ferris, who had to step away for health reasons.

Mooneyham said he was quite pleased with his squad's performance.

The Volunteers captured two fall tournaments – the Logan Invitational and the Rend Lake Invite– as well as one spring tournament – the Ron Marshall Spring Fling at the Goose Pond golf course in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Logan also placed second at the Division I National Junior College Athletic Association's District Tournament in Florida this past spring to qualify for the national meet.

At Nationals, the Vols got off to a good start, firing a four-man team score of 291, good for sixth place after Day 1 of the four-day meet. The scores tapered off from there, however (301, 305, and 313). Logan finished 20th out of 24 schools competing.

"That was a little disappointing," Mooneyham said. "We certainly didn't play as well those last three days as we felt we could play."

Top two individual performers at the national tourney were Luke Lasley of Anna-Jonesboro and Andrew Watson of Mayfield, Kentucky. Each shot a 298 for the tourney. Lasley had a low round of 70 on Day 1. Watson had a low round of 72 on Day 2. They tied for 54th place overall.

"This was a team that got considerably better from the fall season to the spring season," Mooneyham said. "I had several coaches come up to me, telling me they were impressed with our level of improvement. Now, we just need to build on that success this fall."

Graduating from the team are Watson, who is headed to SIU to play; Wade Worthington (Southern Indiana); and Garrett Rikel (Central Methodist in Missouri).

Returning to the fold will be sophomores Cade O'Connell of Nashville, Tennessee, Paul Innes of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Peyton Danner of Marion, and Lasley.

New recruits include Collin Springer of Followell, Mississippi; Grant Wilson of Harrisburg; and Jackson Pierce of Poplar Bluff.

"We still have one spot to fill to complete our recruiting for next year," Mooneyham said. "We're still looking."

Mooneyham said that he is excited about the potential of those returning and those who will soon join the program.

"I think we are and will be a talented team. It's just a matter of proving it out there on the course," he said. "I expect Luke, Cade and Paul to be our leaders, but we may find some others along the way who will push those top three."

Mooneyham added that much of the team's success should be attributed to Ferris, who recruited the players and provided guidance to him so that he could make a smooth transition to the head coaching position.

"Tom always made himself available, and I appreciated that."