Lopez key hit in 9th after long rain delay, KC tops Cards

ST. LOUIS — Nicky Lopez hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a long rain delay and the Kansas City Royals averted a three-game sweep, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday.

Dylan Carlson homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of six.

It was 5-all when Hanser Alberto began the Royals ninth with a single off closer Alex Reyes (5-5). Jarrod Dyson put down a bunt that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt threw wildly trying for a forceout, leaving runners at second and third before play was stopped for 2 hours, 10 minutes.

When the game resumed, Lopez delivered a one-out hit to right to break the tie.

Scott Barlow (4-3) got two outs for the win. Richard Lovelady recorded his first save with a perfect ninth.

St. Louis made it 5-all with a three-run rally in the eighth. Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado capped the comeback with RBI singles.

Jon Lester, in his second start for the Cardinals since coming over in a trade with Washington, gave up five runs on six hits over 5 1-3 innings. He surrendered five runs in the first inning of his initial start against Atlanta on Tuesday.