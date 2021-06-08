Lopez, Marlins add to Rockies' road woes, win 6-2

MIAMI — Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing only two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple and Miami opened a homestand by beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Starling Marte had three hits and a slew of Marlins — Jazz Chisholm, Jon Berti, Adam Duvall and Jesus Aguilar — had two apiece for Miami, which was coming off a 1-8 road trip. Aguilar drove in two runs, while Chisholm and Berti each scored twice.

Lopez (2-3) struck out eight and allowed five hits, sharp the whole way after getting a planned additional day of rest. Dickerson's triple highlighted a four-run third for Miami, which tacked on two more in the seventh.

Charlie Blackmon had two of Colorado's five hits. The Rockies fell to 4-23 on the road this season, an ominous start to a six-game swing away from home.

Antonio Senzatela (2-6) allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Colorado took a 1-0 lead in the first on Ryan McMahon's groundout, and Blackmon scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to get the Rockies within 4-2. Lopez kept them quiet from there, lowering his ERA to 2.76.