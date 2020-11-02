Losses, frustration starting to mount for Bears

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears weren't exactly beating their opponents in convincing fashion even when they were piling up the victories.

Now, the losses are starting to add up. And so is the frustration.

The NFL suspended receiver Javon Wims two games Monday for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He was ejected in the third quarter Sunday after Allen Robinson caught a 5-yard pass from Nick Foles on the other side of the field.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wims was "apologetic" when they spoke Monday and understands "you can't do what he did." But Nagy would not say what led to the altercation.

"Obviously out of respect I'm going to keep that between us and internally," he said.

The Bears (5-3), meanwhile, have dropped two in a row. They rallied from 10 down against New Orleans in the closing minutes of regulation, only to lose when Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal for the Saints in OT.

Though they made several big plays and their run game started to show a spark, the Bears still have big issues on offense. The defense gave up a touchdown at the end of the first half, cutting a 10-point lead to three and energizing the Saints.

WHAT'S WORKING