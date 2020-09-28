Lots of unfamiliar territory in 2020 baseball playoffs

Factor in the format — it's a best-of-three series in the first round, compared to best of five in the division series and best of seven in the final two rounds — and the wild-card round might be a more apt description than Major League Baseball had intended.

"Any mistake can be a total mess for either team," Twins slugger Nelson Cruz said. "Every pitch will be critical."

Betts and the Dodgers rolled to baseball's best record this year at 43-17, three games better than the Rays. But they get to walk the same thin line as everybody else in opening series of their eighth consecutive playoff appearance.

While Los Angeles brings a deep lineup and pitching staff into its matchup with Milwaukee, which squeaked into the field on the final day of the season, the Brewers can call on Williams at a big moment in a tight game.

The 26-year-old Williams, one of the favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, allowed one earned run and struck out 53 in 27 innings this year. Milwaukee also has Josh Hader in its bullpen, perhaps the only area where it might have an advantage over the NL West champions.