LSU hands No. 7 Texas A&M its first loss, winning in OT
College Basketball Roundup

LSU hands No. 7 Texas A&M its first loss, winning in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. — Khayla Pointer scored seven points in overtime and LSU spoiled No. 7 Texas A&M's bid for the best start in program history, beating the Aggies 65-61 on Thursday night.

Pointer banked in a long off-balance 3-pointer to give LSU a 59-54 lead with 2:28 left. Texas A&M (12-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed 62-58 with 19 seconds left, and Kayla Wells' charging foul ended the Aggies' hopes.

Tiara Young led LSU (5-6, 3-2) with 20 points. Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Pointer finished with 17 points.

Texas A&M's N'dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Destiny Pitts' 3-pointer with 49 seconds left gave Texas A&M a 53-52 lead, its first since leading 10-9 in the first quarter. After Jones took a charge, Aaliyah Wilson added a free throw for a two-point lead.

Aifuwa scored in the lane to tie it at 54 with 5.8 seconds left. LSU then forced a turnover as Texas A&M didn't get off a shot before the final buzzer.

(9) MARYLAND 90, MINNESOTA 73: At Minneapolis, Diamond Miller scored 23 points, Chloe Bibby had 22 and No. 9 Maryland beat Minnesota.

Katie Benzan added 20 points as the Terrapins (10-1, 6-0 Big Ten) won their ninth straight.

Jasmine Powell led Minnesota (2-7, 1-6) with 22 points and eight assists. Sara Scalia added 14 points and Klarke Sconiers chipped in 13. The Gophers have just one victory since a season-opening win over Eastern Illinois on Dec. 2.

(11) ARIZONA 57, (10) OREGON 41: At Tuscon, Aari McDonald scored 16 points and Trinity Baptiste had 14 points and six rebounds to help No. 11 Arizona to a victory over No. 10 Oregon, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series.

Sam Thomas had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), who scored 17 of the first 19 points and led by as many as 21 in beating Oregon the first time since the 2016 Pac-12 tournament.

Nyara Sabally had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Sydney Parrish had seven points and seven rebounds for the Ducks (9-3, 7-3), whose previous season low in scoring was 63 points. They have lost three of four for the first time since 2016-17.

(18) INDIANNA 66, PURDUE 45: At West Lafayette, Grace Berger had 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points, and No. 18 Indiana used a 20-3 second quarter to help beat Purdue.

Holmes scored 14 points in the first half — while Purdue had 15 — and Berger beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 17-point lead. Purdue was 1-of-15 shooting in the second quarter — getting its points on a three-point play by Kayana Traylor with 8:53 left before halftime.

Holmes and Berger combined for 33 points through three quarters, and Purdue had just 27.

GEORGIA 67, (23) TENNESSEE 66: At Knoxville, Que Morrison scored 13 of her 17 points in the third quarter when Georgia erased a 17-point deficit and the Bulldogs held on to beat No. 23 Tennessee for their first win in Knoxville in 25 years.

Georgia outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in the third quarter, closing with a 13-0 run to lead 54-49. The Bulldogs led by eight with four minutes left and five with less than two.

After Rennia Davis scored inside to pull Tennessee within one — and cap the scoring — with 29 seconds left, the Lady Vols had to foul five times. Jenna Staiti, an 89% free-throw shooter, missed twice with 13.8 seconds to go but the rebound went out of bounds off a Tennessee player.

