LSU hands No. 7 Texas A&M its first loss, winning in OT

(11) ARIZONA 57, (10) OREGON 41: At Tuscon, Aari McDonald scored 16 points and Trinity Baptiste had 14 points and six rebounds to help No. 11 Arizona to a victory over No. 10 Oregon, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series.

Sam Thomas had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), who scored 17 of the first 19 points and led by as many as 21 in beating Oregon the first time since the 2016 Pac-12 tournament.

Nyara Sabally had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Sydney Parrish had seven points and seven rebounds for the Ducks (9-3, 7-3), whose previous season low in scoring was 63 points. They have lost three of four for the first time since 2016-17.

(18) INDIANNA 66, PURDUE 45: At West Lafayette, Grace Berger had 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points, and No. 18 Indiana used a 20-3 second quarter to help beat Purdue.

Holmes scored 14 points in the first half — while Purdue had 15 — and Berger beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 17-point lead. Purdue was 1-of-15 shooting in the second quarter — getting its points on a three-point play by Kayana Traylor with 8:53 left before halftime.

Holmes and Berger combined for 33 points through three quarters, and Purdue had just 27.

GEORGIA 67, (23) TENNESSEE 66: At Knoxville, Que Morrison scored 13 of her 17 points in the third quarter when Georgia erased a 17-point deficit and the Bulldogs held on to beat No. 23 Tennessee for their first win in Knoxville in 25 years.

Georgia outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in the third quarter, closing with a 13-0 run to lead 54-49. The Bulldogs led by eight with four minutes left and five with less than two.

After Rennia Davis scored inside to pull Tennessee within one — and cap the scoring — with 29 seconds left, the Lady Vols had to foul five times. Jenna Staiti, an 89% free-throw shooter, missed twice with 13.8 seconds to go but the rebound went out of bounds off a Tennessee player.