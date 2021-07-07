Lynn pitches White Sox to win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a spot on the AL All-Star team, and Chicago beat Minnesota 6-1 Wednesday after cutting outfielder Adam Eaton.
Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning and added a run-scoring triple and a single.
Eaton was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for outfielder Adam Engel, who was activated off the injured list after recovering from a strained right hamstring and went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. The 32-year-old Eaton hit .201 with a career-low .642 OPS in 58 games during his 10th major league season.
Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47. The White Sox had 15 hits for the third time this season to go along with 18- and 16-hit games.
"We come to the ballpark every day to compete," Anderson said. "We go out there and give it everything we've got and see what happens. We've been playing pretty good. Guys have been stepping all year and guys have been coming up and just falling into place. Couldn't be more happy with where we're at right now."
Lynn (9-3) was picked Sunday for his second All-Star appearance, his first since 2012. The 34-year-old right-hander gave up four hits and three walks, striking out six. He surrendered a season-high six runs in a loss at Houston on June 19 but has allowed two runs over his last three starts and 15 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.99.
Four relievers combined for three scoreless innings of two-hit relief.
"It was a good win, especially going into the off day with three going into the break," Lynn said. "Offense was great. We were able to add on, just kind of kept going there, and then the defense was awesome behind me. I had a little issue there with some command in the fourth and the fifth. I was able to get through it."
RAYS 4, INDIANS 0: At Saint Petersburg, Florida, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined for seven hitless innings, and the Rays beat the Indians for a doubleheader sweep.
Collin McHugh (two perfect innings), Josh Fleming (7-4 after allowing one walk in 2 2/3 innings), Diego Castillo (one out), Matt Wisler (one inning) and Pete Fairbanks (one inning) combined for the hitless performance in a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.
The game will not go into the official list of no-hitters. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.
TIGERS 5, RANGERS 3: At Arlington, Texas, when Miguel Cabrera came on as a pinch-hitter for Detroit with the bases loaded and one out in a tie game, he did exactly what Texas hoped he would by hitting the ball on the ground.
Things didn't go as expected after that.
Instead of an inning-ending double play, Cabrera wound up with a go-ahead RBI infield single when the ball deflected off the glove of just-in reliever Joely Rodriguez.
The Tigers went on to a victory over the Rangers and previously unbeaten All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson while also overcoming two more homers by slugger Joey Gallo.
METS 4, BREWERS 3: At New York, with his ERA over 1.00 for the first time this season, Jacob deGrom will skip the All-Star Game.
The Mets' ace gave up a pair of solo home runs and got his third straight no-decision as New York beat Milwaukee in an eight-inning doubleheader opener.
Manager Luis Rojas and deGrom are both open to deGrom pitching on short rest in Sunday’s first-half finale.
BRAVES 14, PIRATES 3: At Pittsburgh, Abraham Almonte is starting to get the hang of this whole pinch-hitting thing.
The Atlanta Braves outfielder delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past Pittsburgh.
Three days after a pinch-hit double in the ninth helped fuel a comeback win against Miami, Almonte did it again with a sharp ground ball in the sixth off Kyle Crick (1-1) that started a five-run outburst. Almonte followed with a shot to the seats in right-center field during a seven-run eighth as the Braves piled on following a 1-hour, 18-minute rain delay.
REDS 5, ROYALS 2: At Kansas City, Missouri, Sonny Gray gave up two runs over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a two-run double as Cincinnati rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and beat Kansas City.
Gray (2-4) allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked two to end a three-start winless streak.
Art Warren stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by retiring Hunter Dozier on an inning-ending flyout, and Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances, helping the Reds to their second win in the three-game series.