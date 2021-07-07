Lynn pitches White Sox to win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a spot on the AL All-Star team, and Chicago beat Minnesota 6-1 Wednesday after cutting outfielder Adam Eaton.

Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning and added a run-scoring triple and a single.

Eaton was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for outfielder Adam Engel, who was activated off the injured list after recovering from a strained right hamstring and went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. The 32-year-old Eaton hit .201 with a career-low .642 OPS in 58 games during his 10th major league season.

Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47. The White Sox had 15 hits for the third time this season to go along with 18- and 16-hit games.

"We come to the ballpark every day to compete," Anderson said. "We go out there and give it everything we've got and see what happens. We've been playing pretty good. Guys have been stepping all year and guys have been coming up and just falling into place. Couldn't be more happy with where we're at right now."