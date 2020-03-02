Maddon sees Cubs, Price debuts for Dodgers, Keuchel goes 4

Maddon ended up back with the organization where he spent most of his previous time in the game, including as a coach on the Angels' 2002 World Series winners.

"Stuff happens along the way," Maddon said. "Eventually it's for the best that you do something else. It's good for you and for them. There's nothing adversarial. I just texted Theo (Epstein, Cubs president) and we'll try to get together."

"The method of the world today is everyone's looking for adversarial. It's not. We won together, it was a great moment," he said.

Maddon teamed up with Bryant and Rizzo during the game, all three of them wired together on microphones to talk at the same time during the ESPN telecast.

"Last year we went off the rails a little bit. But we don't win 95-plus games without a real good method in place and really good players. I don't take it personally. I like change. It's got to be for all the right reasons," Maddon said.

