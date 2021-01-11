Madigan suspends speaker campaign: ‘This is not a withdrawal’

A House source said there would likely be another vote for speaker Monday evening.

“With 36 hours left before the swearing-in of a new General Assembly, Michael Madigan continues to create uncertainty and misdirection,” House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said. “His latest statement about suspending his bid for speaker, but not withdrawing, is typical of his style and appears to be another ploy or a head fake. For the sake of the institution, his caucus must demand that he be direct and honest about his intentions — in or out.”

Madigan’s announcement could also pave the way for more Democratic members to announce their bids for the speakership.

Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Chicago Democrat who voted present in the first round of voting and has pledged not to support Madigan, issued a statement Monday as well.