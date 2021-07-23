Madison County board asks school districts to give student option to wear masks — or not

EDWARDSVILLE — A non-binding resolution asking local school districts to allow students choice in whether to wear a mask was approved 18-10 Wednesday evening by the Madison County Board acting as the Madison County Board of Health.

The vote came after about an hour of debate and discussion, including several public speakers.

Supporters of the resolution were also in front of the Madison County Administration Building holding signs prior to and during the Wednesday meeting which occurred before the regular county board session.

Madison County Board Member Mick Madison, R-Bethalto, motioned for the approval of the resolution which states “all boards of education for school districts containing territory within Madison County are strongly encouraged to allow families the option of whether to have their students wear masks in school buildings and classrooms for the coming school year.”

Madison said the resolution came up after discussion between himself and Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, who was ill and did not attend the meeting. Part of the reason is that a large number of parents had contacted board members on the issue.