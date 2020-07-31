Magic beat Nets 128-118 in restart opener, move up to 7th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA — Evan Fournier scored 24 points, Nikola Vucevic had 22 and Orlando picked up where they left off before the NBA season was suspended, routing Brooklyn on Friday in their first game of the restart.

Playing as the designated road team not far from their arena, the Magic looked right at home at Disney — whose name they wear as their jersey patch. They extended their winning streak to four and moved back ahead of the Nets into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic outscored the Nets 75-43 in the middle two quarters, allowing them to overcome some shaky defense at the start and finish.

"We've proven that we can play well at both ends of the floor. It's been a struggle for us to put both together and in the second and third quarter tonight that's what we did," Magic coach Steve Clifford said.

Players and coaches from both teams knelt during the national anthem except for Orlando's Jonathan Isaac, who also was the only player not wearing a Black Lives Matter warmup shirt. Isaac, who was playing his first game since a left knee injury on Jan. 1, stood with his arms behind his back while wearing his regular jersey.

Clifford said Isaac discussed his decision with the Magic and was supported by his teammates.