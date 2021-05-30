Mahle shines as Reds cool off Cubs with 5-1 victory

CHICAGO — Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suárez homered and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-1 victory Sunday.

Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run.

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

The banged-up Cubs had won six in a row. They were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness.

Mahle (4-2) retired his first 12 batters. The right-hander allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked one.

The Cubs put their first two batter on in the fifth, but Mahle struck out Rafael Ortega, Patrick Wisdom and Eric Sogard to get out of the inning.

Tejay Antone got four outs for his third save.

Kris Bryant hit an RBI single in the eighth for Chicago's only run. Jake Arrieta (5-5) permitted five runs — two earned — and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Cincinnati jumped in front with three in the first.