Mahle tosses 7 shutout innings in Reds' win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Joey Votto hit a three-run homer and Tyler Mahle tossed seven shutout innings to lead Cincinnati to a 6-1 win over Philadelphia on Friday night.

Nick Castellanos added a solo homer and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run shot for the Reds (63-54), who trail Milwaukee by 7 1/2 games in the NL Central, even though they have a better record than the Phillies. The Phillies (60-56) started the night in first place in the NL East.

Mahle (10-3) allowed three hits and walked none in his second straight win. Michael Lorenzen worked the eighth and Heath Hembree gave up a run in the ninth.

With the Phillies chasing their first postseason appearance since 2011, Zack Wheeler (10-7) stumbled on a steamy night. The ace right-hander threw a two-hit shutout in his last start against New York.

Tyler Naquin led off the fourth with a single and Wheeler plunked Castellanos. Votto's second-half revival continued when his 26th homer of the season landed in the bullpen for a 3-0 lead. Votto moved into second in the NL in home runs and became just the third player 37 years old or older to have at least one 22-game span with 15-plus home runs.