MALDEF amends redistricting complaint

It is one of two lawsuits challenging the new maps and the cases are being heard together by a three-judge federal panel in Chicago. The other suit was filed by the top two Republican leaders in the General Assembly, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, of Hawthorn Woods.

Both lawsuits also name House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, of Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, of Oak Park, as defendants.

The new maps were approved along partisan lines in the final days of the spring legislative session. Democratic leaders argued that the use of ACS data was appropriate because official census numbers won’t be available until mid-August, long past the June 30 date set in the Illinois Constitution for lawmakers to approve a redistricting plan.

After that date, under the state constitution, the process is handed to a bipartisan commission where partisan advantage could be determined by a random draw.

On July 16, attorneys for Welch and Harmon filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing, among other things, that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue because they had not asserted that they were personally and individually disadvantaged by the plan.