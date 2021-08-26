Manning
Manning was brought in after a young woman witnessed him being thrown from a car. Miraculously, he was not injured... View on PetFinder
A female SIU student has died following a shooting this weekend. Police are investigating.
“We just got here a week ago and this done happened to my cousin. Since diapers, we been in this since diapers, graduated eighth grade together, graduated high school together, we were trying to graduate college together but y'all took her from me,” Keeshanna Jackson's cousin, Javiana Boyd, said.
Inclusion on the probation list eventually could lead to a district “nonrecognition” by the ISBE, stopping state funding and the school’s ability to participate in state-sanctioned athletics and other competitions.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Police have confirmed multiple shooters were involved in Sunday's incident in which a SIU student was killed — and three others were wounded — during a house party on Cherry Street.
After opening for one week of classes, one Illinois school district moved to virtual learning last week due to an increase in cases of COVID-19, district officials said.
The 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks is less than a month away. Over the course of two decades, the blood, sweat, and …
Days after the death of Keeshanna Jackson, the community is demanding answers, justice and an end to violence.
Pinckneyville won’t open its football season at home Friday night with Red Bud due to COVID-19.
“If you choose not to be vaccinated, you’ve made a choice for my daughter, too. Your choice led to my innocent child being hospitalized."