March Madness in one place? NCAA looking at Indianapolis

The women's Final Four next March is set for San Antonio and the regionals are supposed to be played in Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; and Spokane, Washington.

"Because of the ongoing pandemic, the committee recognizes that the tournament may have a different feel," NCAA vice president of women's basketball Lynn Holzman said. "The committee intends to maintain a field of 64 teams and a variety contingency plans — including reducing the number of first- and second-round sites or bringing the entire tournament to one location — are being considered."

A one-site NCAA Tournament will cause a financial hit to the cities scheduled to host early-round and regional games.

Dayton, the tournament's tipping off point the past 19 years, generates an estimated $4 million annually from the tournament and Raleigh, North Carolina, typically pulls in about $5 million for early-round games. Bigger cities, particularly those hosting regional sites, earn substantially more.

The change to a one-site tournament will cost North Carolina opening-round games for the third time in five years. Greensboro was replaced as a host site in 2017 due to passage of a law limiting protections for people in the LGBT community and had games wiped out last spring by the pandemic.

"From a statewide perspective, and then for these last two years, it's just sort of a feeling of helplessness, because there's really nothing we could do about it," said Scott Dupree, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance. "And no one's blaming the NCAA at all. I feel like this is probably – well, this is – the right thing to do. It's just very unfortunate and it's disappointing, but I feel like they're making the right move."

