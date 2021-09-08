Mariners score 4 in 9th, avoid sweep by Astros

Seattle's Tyler Anderson allowed seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ty France hit consecutive singles to load the bases with one out in the first. Abraham Toro followed with a double to right field to score two runs.

Yordan Alvarez opened the Houston second with a single and the Astros cut it to 2-1 when he slid in just before the tag to score on a double by Kyle Tucker with one out. There were two outs when Gonzalez homered into the seats in left field for a 3-2 lead.

Seager walked to open the fifth before center fielder Jake Meyers made a nifty grab for the second out of the inning to rob Toro of extra bases. Meyers stretched out at the end of a long sprint to grab Toro's flyball and send Seager scrambling back to first.

Altuve's 27th home run this season extended the lead to 4-2 in the fifth. The Astros had a chance to pad the lead when they loaded the bases with two outs after Anderson walked Tucker. He was replaced by Casey Sadler, who retired Meyers to leave everyone stranded.

GIANTS 7, ROCKIES 4: At Denver, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and streaking San Francisco beat Colorado.