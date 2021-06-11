Marion High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Tessa Bradley

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Daughter of Wesley and Rebecca Bradley and Amanda and Doug Goebel

College plans: Attend Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky to study communication disorders and pursue a master's in speech-language pathology

Penelope Gordon

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Daughter of: Mindy Reach, Sam Gordon, and Anne DeLuca

College plans: Attend Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, to major in economics or political science to work as a policy maker or politician.

Fallon Heady

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Daughter of Melissa Cahill

College plans: Attend University of Southern Indiana in Evansville to study marketing, pursue a career in marketing analysis to become a marketing manager or director.