Marion High School
Marion High School

Marion High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Tessa Bradley

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Daughter of Wesley and Rebecca Bradley and Amanda and Doug Goebel

College plans: Attend Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky to study communication disorders and pursue a master's in speech-language pathology

Penelope Gordon

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Daughter of: Mindy Reach, Sam Gordon, and Anne DeLuca

College plans: Attend Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, to major in economics or political science to work as a policy maker or politician. 

Fallon Heady

Hometown:  Marion

Parents: Daughter of Melissa Cahill 

College plans: Attend University of Southern Indiana in Evansville to study marketing, pursue a career in marketing analysis to become a marketing manager or director. 

Shaelen Hudson

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Shaun and Charlene Hudson

College plans: Attend University of Mississippi to study pre-med, major in chemistry with an emphasis in biochemistry and minor in Spanish, then attend medical school specializing in dermatology.

Ashton Randolph

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Andrew and Angela Randolph 

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau to study communication disorders to be a licensed speech and language pathologist. 

Rece Roper

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Thomas and Allison Roper

College plans: Attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, to study human and organizational development to pursue management in a Fortune 500 company. 

