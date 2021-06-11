Marion High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Tessa Bradley
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Daughter of Wesley and Rebecca Bradley and Amanda and Doug Goebel
College plans: Attend Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky to study communication disorders and pursue a master's in speech-language pathology
Penelope Gordon
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Daughter of: Mindy Reach, Sam Gordon, and Anne DeLuca
College plans: Attend Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, to major in economics or political science to work as a policy maker or politician.
Fallon Heady
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Daughter of Melissa Cahill
College plans: Attend University of Southern Indiana in Evansville to study marketing, pursue a career in marketing analysis to become a marketing manager or director.
Shaelen Hudson
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Shaun and Charlene Hudson
College plans: Attend University of Mississippi to study pre-med, major in chemistry with an emphasis in biochemistry and minor in Spanish, then attend medical school specializing in dermatology.
Ashton Randolph
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Andrew and Angela Randolph
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau to study communication disorders to be a licensed speech and language pathologist.
Rece Roper
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Thomas and Allison Roper
College plans: Attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, to study human and organizational development to pursue management in a Fortune 500 company.