Marion High School
Marion High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Christopher Atlee

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Micah Atlee and Brandi Doerflein.

College plans: Attend Hillsdale College to study international studies in business and foreign language.

Diazha Berry

Hometown: Marion

Parents: D’Antre and Shelley Berry

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study cinema and linguistics.

John Bruce

Hometown: Marion

Parents: B.W. and Jerianne Bruce

College plans: Attend Phillips Exeter Academy.

Amanda Cantrell

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Noreen Cantrell and Darrell Kirk

College plans: Attend the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign to study psychology.

Isaac Hammet

Hometown: Marion

Parents: David and Margaret Hammet

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study pharmacy.

Gloria Wofford

Hometown: Marion

Parents: John and Kendra Wofford

College plans: Attend the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, where she will also play on the women’s soccer team.

