Marion High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Christopher Atlee
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Micah Atlee and Brandi Doerflein.
College plans: Attend Hillsdale College to study international studies in business and foreign language.
Diazha Berry
Hometown: Marion
Parents: D’Antre and Shelley Berry
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study cinema and linguistics.
John Bruce
Hometown: Marion
Parents: B.W. and Jerianne Bruce
College plans: Attend Phillips Exeter Academy.
Amanda Cantrell
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Noreen Cantrell and Darrell Kirk
College plans: Attend the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign to study psychology.
Isaac Hammet
Hometown: Marion
Parents: David and Margaret Hammet
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study pharmacy.
Gloria Wofford
Hometown: Marion
Parents: John and Kendra Wofford
College plans: Attend the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, where she will also play on the women’s soccer team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!